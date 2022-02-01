Marine Fabricators Association Announces Marine Fabrication Excellence Award Winners

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — February 1, 2022 — Sponsored by the Marine Fabricators Association (MFA), the Fabrication Excellence Awards contest is designed to recognize excellence in marine fabrication. The entries are judged by a panel of certified marine professionals. Awards of Excellence and Outstanding Achievement Awards are given in each category.
Winners were selected based on complexity, design, workmanship, uniqueness and function. Recipients of the “Award of Excellence”, “Outstanding Achievement Award” and “Award of Distinction” were also all recognized at the conference. Winning projects will receive recognition in press releases, features in Marine Fabricator magazine, an award plaque and permission to use the Fabrication Excellence winning logo in business and promotional pieces.
For this year’s competition, the MFA received a total of 68 entries from marine fabricators in 11 categories including; enclosures, sailboats, travel covers, tops, upholstery and miscellaneous. Judges included industry experts and certified professionals. Watch for the March/April Marine Fabricator publication for all winning project details. To view a gallery of similar projects from other award programs click here.
The Marine Fabrication Excellence Awards competition is sponsored by Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI), a not-for-profit trade association with more than 1,600 member companies representing the international specialty fabrics and technical textiles marketplace.
Outstanding Achievement
- Bootssattlerei Hallier
- Project Name: Activ 805 Sundeck Quicksilver
- Category: Travel/Full Covers
- Bootssattlerei Hallier
- Project Name: Regal 2565
- Category: Powerboat—Soft Enclosures
- Charlton’s Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Salt Life Silverton
- Category: Powerboat—Rigid Enclosures
- Lake Shore Boat Top Co. Inc.
- Project Name: “Blue by You”—Yamaha Makeover
- Category: Wild & Innovative
- Lake Shore Boat Top Co. Inc.
- Project Name: “Fish Bowl”–Cruisers Yacht 560a
- Category: Hybrid Enclosures
- MarineRennavators LLC
- Project Name: Cockpit Shade with Custom Carbon Fiber Poles
- Category: Wild & Innovative
- Mike’s Marine Custom Canvas
- Project Name: Bertram Transformer Top
- Category: Tops
- Mike’s Marine Custom Canvas
- Project Name: Prestige
- Category: Hybrid Enclosures
- SewLong Custom Covers
- Project Name: Surf Sail—AFT Shade Sail Extension
- Category: Tops
- Signature CanvasMakers LLC
- Project Name: Classy Cobia
- Category: Powerboat—Soft Enclosures
- Top Stitch Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Modernized Sea Ray
- Category: Marine Exterior Upholstery
- Top Stitch Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Upholstery Upgrade
- Category: Marine Exterior Upholstery
- Yachtsman’s Canvas
- Project Name: Glass House
- Category: Powerboat—Rigid Enclosures
Award of Excellence
- Bootssattlerei Hallier
- Project Name: Formenti ZAR 95
- Category: Powerboat—Soft Enclosures
- Bootssattlerei Hallier
- Project Name: Sea Ray 260 Sundeck
- Category: Wild & Innovative
- Charlton’s Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Endeavor Cat 44
- Category: Hybrid Enclosures
- Charlton’s Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Sew Smooth
- Category: Powerboat–Rigid Enclosures
- Custom Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Arriva Tender Cover
- Category: Travel/Full Covers
- Custom Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Snow Goose Cushions
- Category: Marine Interior Upholstery
- In Stitches Customs
- Project Name: Fountain of Youth
- Category: Marine Exterior Upholstery
- K1 Marine Trimming Pty Ltd.
- Project Name: CNB 60 Sailing in Comfort
- Category: Sailboat Enclosures
- Lake Shore Boat Top Co. Inc.
- Project Name: “All Covered Up”—250 Boston Whaler
- Category: Travel/Full Covers
- Lake Shore Boat Top Co. Inc.
- Project Name: “Goose Landing Pad”—Skin Top
- Category: Tops
- Weaver Canvas
- Project Name: Aft Shade for 78-Foot Marlow with Carbon Fiber Poles
- Category: Marine Miscellaneous
- Yachtsman’s Canvas
- Project Name: Traditional Beauty
- Category: Sailboat Dodgers
Award of Distinction
Posted: February 1, 2022
Source: Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI)