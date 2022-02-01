Marine Fabricators Association Announces Marine Fabrication Excellence Award Winners

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — February 1, 2022 — Sponsored by the Marine Fabricators Association (MFA), the Fabrication Excellence Awards contest is designed to recognize excellence in marine fabrication. The entries are judged by a panel of certified marine professionals. Awards of Excellence and Outstanding Achievement Awards are given in each category.

Winners were selected based on complexity, design, workmanship, uniqueness and function. Recipients of the “Award of Excellence”, “Outstanding Achievement Award” and “Award of Distinction” were also all recognized at the conference. Winning projects will receive recognition in press releases, features in Marine Fabricator magazine, an award plaque and permission to use the Fabrication Excellence winning logo in business and promotional pieces.

For this year’s competition, the MFA received a total of 68 entries from marine fabricators in 11 categories including; enclosures, sailboats, travel covers, tops, upholstery and miscellaneous. Judges included industry experts and certified professionals. Watch for the March/April Marine Fabricator publication for all winning project details. To view a gallery of similar projects from other award programs click here.

The Marine Fabrication Excellence Awards competition is sponsored by Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI), a not-for-profit trade association with more than 1,600 member companies representing the international specialty fabrics and technical textiles marketplace.

Outstanding Achievement

Bootssattlerei Hallier Project Name: Activ 805 Sundeck Quicksilver Category: Travel/Full Covers

Bootssattlerei Hallier Project Name: Regal 2565 Category: Powerboat—Soft Enclosures

Charlton’s Marine Canvas Project Name: Salt Life Silverton Category: Powerboat—Rigid Enclosures

Lake Shore Boat Top Co. Inc. Project Name: “Blue by You”—Yamaha Makeover Category: Wild & Innovative

Lake Shore Boat Top Co. Inc. Project Name: “Fish Bowl”–Cruisers Yacht 560a Category: Hybrid Enclosures

MarineRennavators LLC Project Name: Cockpit Shade with Custom Carbon Fiber Poles Category: Wild & Innovative

Mike’s Marine Custom Canvas Project Name: Bertram Transformer Top Category: Tops

Mike’s Marine Custom Canvas Project Name: Prestige Category: Hybrid Enclosures

SewLong Custom Covers Project Name: Surf Sail—AFT Shade Sail Extension Category: Tops

Signature CanvasMakers LLC Project Name: Classy Cobia Category: Powerboat—Soft Enclosures

Top Stitch Marine Canvas Project Name: Modernized Sea Ray Category: Marine Exterior Upholstery

Top Stitch Marine Canvas Project Name: Upholstery Upgrade Category: Marine Exterior Upholstery

Yachtsman’s Canvas Project Name: Glass House Category: Powerboat—Rigid Enclosures



Award of Excellence

Bootssattlerei Hallier Project Name: Formenti ZAR 95 Category: Powerboat—Soft Enclosures

Bootssattlerei Hallier Project Name: Sea Ray 260 Sundeck Category: Wild & Innovative

Charlton’s Marine Canvas Project Name: Endeavor Cat 44 Category: Hybrid Enclosures

Charlton’s Marine Canvas Project Name: Sew Smooth Category: Powerboat–Rigid Enclosures

Custom Marine Canvas Project Name: Arriva Tender Cover Category: Travel/Full Covers

Custom Marine Canvas Project Name: Snow Goose Cushions Category: Marine Interior Upholstery

In Stitches Customs Project Name: Fountain of Youth Category: Marine Exterior Upholstery

K1 Marine Trimming Pty Ltd. Project Name: CNB 60 Sailing in Comfort Category: Sailboat Enclosures

Lake Shore Boat Top Co. Inc. Project Name: “All Covered Up”—250 Boston Whaler Category: Travel/Full Covers

Lake Shore Boat Top Co. Inc. Project Name: “Goose Landing Pad”—Skin Top Category: Tops

Weaver Canvas Project Name: Aft Shade for 78-Foot Marlow with Carbon Fiber Poles Category: Marine Miscellaneous

Yachtsman’s Canvas Project Name: Traditional Beauty Category: Sailboat Dodgers



Award of Distinction

Bootssattlerei Hallier Project Name: Formenti ZAR 95 Category: Powerboat—Soft Enclosures

In Stitches Customs Project Name: Fountain of Youth Category: Marine Exterior Upholstery



Posted: February 1, 2022

Source: Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI)