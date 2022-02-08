Essity, Maker Of The Tork Brand, Expands Portfolio With Acquisition Of Legacy Converting Inc.

PHILADELPHIA — February 2, 2022 — Essity, a global hygiene and health company, today announced the acquisition of Legacy Converting Inc., a U.S.-based cleaning and wiping company and manufacturer of the EPA-regulated Everwipe™ brand of disinfecting and wiping products.

Legacy Converting was founded in 2004 and manufactures roll and folded wipes in a variety of formats including pop-up canister, bucket and resealable packs. The company services customers in the Public Interest, Commercial and Healthcare market segments via the Industrial and Office supply sales channels. Legacy Converting is based in New Jersey.

The acquisition will strengthen the Tork product portfolio and will provide significant benefits to Essity’s North American customers. With an expanded professional hygiene offering and a more profound surface cleaning and disinfecting expertise, it will be easier to fulfill customers’ sustainable hygiene needs through one partner — Essity.

“As the maker of the global leading Tork professional hygiene brand, we are committed to offering customers a full suite of innovative sustainable hygiene products and services. The acquisition of Legacy Converting, Inc. strengthens our wiping and cleaning product expertise and offering and is a step in our expansion of this product area,” said Don Lewis, president, Professional Hygiene, Essity.

“Both Essity and Legacy share common values related to sustainability, customer service and innovation, so we are excited to bring Legacy on board as a complement to our Tork brand of professional hygiene products and services,” Lewis added.

“Legacy has worked hard to build a world class manufacturing operation, team and brand from the ground up. Joining forces with Essity allows us to continue to execute on our mission on a global scale. Essity is truly a world class organization; we couldn’t be more excited to be aligning with them to deliver amazing products and customer experiences to our partners,” said Jason Slosberg, M.D., co-founder/vice president, Operations, Legacy Converting.

“We have developed Everwipe into a highly respected brand in North America and we are proud to join with Essity, maker of the global leading Tork brand, to extend our reach and value to customers,” said Darren Slosberg, co-founder/vice president, sales, Legacy Converting.

Essity offers complete hygiene solutions through the Tork brand, including toilet paper, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soap, hand sanitizers, dispensers and wiping and cleaning products. Tork also offers digital solutions, such as Internet of Things sensor technology that enables data-driven cleaning.

Legacy Converting Inc. was advised by Sax Capital Advisors.

Posted February 8, 2022

Source: Essity