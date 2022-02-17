ANDRITZ Reports Sales

Austria-based ANDRITZ recently reported sales.Portugal-based Sasia, a textile recycling company engaged in reducing textile waste, took delivery of its fourth tearing

line — including a seven-cylinder Jumbo tearing machine and the latest Andritz Laroche technology for fiber opening.

Andritz also received an order from the converting/wipes manufacturing partners Switzerland-based Laboratoire Naturel and Russia-based ZetTechnology group of companies — for their first neXline spunlace line. The equipment is scheduled for start up in the second quarter of 2022.

January/February 2022