Rich Gojdics To Lead National Safety Apparel’s Industrial Sales Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio — January 17, 2022 — Rich Gojdics has been named senior vice president of Industrial Sales at National Safety Apparel (NSA). Rich joined NSA through the recent acquisition of Enespro LLC where he held the position of vice president, Business Development.

In his 27 years in the protective apparel industry, Gojdics has successfully led industrial sales teams in protective fabrics and finished PPE. These teams consistently delivered impressive results and significant returns for established companies and new ventures. He also partnered with hundreds of end users to enhance their education of industry standards and help them write PPE specifications.

In his new role as senior vice president of Industrial Sales at NSA, Gojdics will be responsible for developing NSA’s sales strategy, organizational structure, sales budgets and for leading NSA’s industrial sales team.

NSA CEO and Owner Chuck Grossman, shared: “Rich’s extensive experience in the protective apparel market brings a seasoned, skilled leader to lead NSA. I am confident that his proven sales results and long-term relationships in the industry will drive organic sales for National Safety Apparel.”

Mike Enright, newly-named NSA President and former Enespro president & CEO, echoes Chuck’s sentiments about Gojdics: “I’ve worked with Rich for more than 20 years, and his commitment to continuous improvement, and to helping the people he leads become successful, has shown in the profitable results he has delivered. He has also brought a tremendous amount of value to the entire PPE marketplace over the years.”

Posted January 25, 2022

Source: National Safety Apparel