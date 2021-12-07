Scott Bader Commits To The Irish Composites Market

WELLINGBOROUGH, United Kingdom — December 3, 2021 — Scott Bader has further committed to the Irish composites market through the incorporation of its Irish office.

Previously part of Scott Bader UK, Scott Bader Ireland was established as its own legal corporation in Ireland during 2021. The investment will ensure Scott Bader Ireland continues to serve their loyal, longstanding customers throughout Northern and Southern Ireland.

Originally established in 1984, Scott Bader has long been committed to the Irish composites market. It is the only global composites manufacturer to have invested in a presence in Ireland. From its office in Dunboyne, Co Meath, the Irish team offer Scott Bader’s high-performance range of Crystic resins and gelcoats, alongside its GRP roofing system CrysticROOF and Crestabond MMA primerless structural adhesives.

Anthony Dunne, Business Director for Scott Bader Ireland, said: “Incorporating our Irish business is a significant moment for Scott Bader Ireland and another example of our commitment to our great Irish customers. We look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

Alongside the incorporation of its Irish office, Scott Bader has recently announced the establishment of a new $16 million manufacturing site in North Carolina and a new sales office in Italy.

Source: Scott Bader