Techtextil India 2021 Exhibitor Preview: International Technology Group ANDRITZ

GRAZ, Austria — November 22, 2021 International technology group ANDRITZ will present its innovative nonwovens and textile technologies at the booth of its Indian representative PRN Techtex at Techtextil India 2021 in Mumbai, India, from November 25 to 27, 2021 (Hall 7, at DN Associates’ booth A02). A special focus will lie on its technologies for air-through bonding, needlepunch, textile recycling, and processes for biodegradable wipes, like spunlace and Wetlace™.

ANDRITZ AIR-THROUGH-BONDING TECHNOLOGY – A RELIABLE SOLUTION FOR THE HYGIENE MARKET

Air-through-bonding lines are the preferred choice for producing nonwovens with the best quality of softness and bulk for acquisition distribution layers, top sheets, and back-sheet products. With ANDRITZ carding machines and the new flat belt oven, customers benefit from high-performance fabrics from 16 to 80 gsm, produced with bicomponent fibers. Several Chinese customers have already invested in ANDRITZ aXcess carding machines, which provide perfect web uniformity. In addition, the CETI (European Center for Innovative Textiles) in Lille, France, has installed an air-through-bonding oven from ANDRITZ. Customers can compare the technical results obtained from two different options: bonding with the flat belt oven or with the drum (both supplied by ANDRITZ).

TEXTILE RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES BY ANDRITZ

Recently, ANDRITZ acquired Laroche SAS, a leading supplier of fiber processing technologies such as opening, blending, dosing, airlay web forming, textile waste recycling, and decortication of bast fibers. The product portfolio further complements and increases the ANDRITZ Nonwoven product range. One focus of this product range lies on complete recycling lines for post-consumer and industrial textile waste to produce fibers for re-spinning and/or nonwoven end uses. Customer awareness and regulations are pushing apparel brands to recycle waste from their own products. Recycled fibers can be used for various applications in the nonwovens industry, such as automotive, insulation, mattresses, and furniture felts. A team of experts is available to support ANDRITZ customers in conducting customized trials at our state-of-the-art technical center located at the ANDRITZ Laroche site.

CUTTING-EDGE NEEDLEPUNCH TECHNOLOGIES – A RECIPE FOR SUCCESS

Based on many years of experience in all fields of needlepunch technology, ANDRITZ creates cost-efficient, flexible, and reliable turnkey needlepunch lines, from opening and blending, to the winder. Driven by the dynamic market for durable nonwovens, ANDRITZ has developed a unique, elliptical pre-cylinder tacker – the PA3000. With this state-of-the-art machine, ANDRITZ is responding to customer demands for higher capacities and lighter products. The PA3000 is an optimized cylinder pre-needleloom, which offers greater speeds and widths and has been specially developed for lighter webs. There is no friction between the web and the rolls, and there are no issues with the visual appearance. Trials can be conducted at the ANDRITZ technical center in Elbeuf, France, from the beginning of November 2021.

ANDRITZ is also focusing on its latest needling technology for producing veloured felts, mainly for applications in the automotive industry. The long-lasting brush design, combined with a needleloom for high production capacities, ensure reduced production costs and a high return on investment for customers. ANDRITZ enjoys considerable market confidence with its needlepunch systems and needlelooms as the core process technologies, especially in the segment for needleloom devices manufactured according to special customer requirements.

In addition, ANDRITZ will be presenting the next generation of its batt-forming technology, the ProWin system. ProWin is a further development of ProDynTM and ProWidTM, which have achieved a high level of acceptance on the market with around 200 systems installed. This technology improves the current weight-profiling options and increases the actual production capacity.

PRODUCTION OF BIO-WIPES USING VARIOUS ANDRITZ TECHNOLOGIES

ANDRITZ Nonwoven’s processes play a pioneering role in the production of biodegradable materials. For many years now, ANDRITZ has offered different nonwoven processes, such as spunlace and Wetlace, with one goal in mind: reduction and elimination of plastic raw materials while maintaining the high quality of the desired product properties. The latest development in this field is the ANDRITZ neXline wetlace CP line. This is a fully engineered production line, combining the benefits of wetlaid and drylaid technologies to produce a new generation of biodegradable wipes. This process achieves high performance entirely with plastic-free raw materials. The added benefit of using a blend of fibers, like wood pulp, short-cut cellulosic fibers, viscose, cotton, hemp, bamboo, or linen, without chemical additives, results in a 100% sustainable fabric, thus meeting customers’ and consumers’ needs exactly as well as supporting the strong tendency to move away from plastics and synthetics.

Posted November 22, 2021

Source: ANDRITZ AG