Precision Textiles Will Open New Factory In Phoenix To Better Serve Customers In Western U.S.

TOTOWA, N.J. — November 17, 2021 — Precision Textiles has signed a lease for a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center at 711 South 47th St. in Phoenix, Arizona, that will serve its customers throughout the western U.S. The company will employ 35 at the facility, which is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2022.

The lease signing comes on the heels of the company’s opening of its 170,000 square-foot manufacturing plant in Troy, North Carolina in September and brings the total number of domestic manufacturing plants to three, including the company’s New Jersey headquarters. The facility will produce all of the company’s bedding product lines, further expanding its volume of high loft quilting fiber and needle-punch nonwovens in the United States to keep pace with its strong sales growth.

“Demand for our products is high in the bedding industry, which has fueled our expansion. The Arizona facility is close in proximity to many of our customers, which was a primary factor in the choice for this location. Not only will it enable us to be more responsive to our partners in the western region, but it will also allow us to reduce shipping time and deliver product to them more efficiently,” said Scott Tesser, CEO of Precision Textiles.

Founded in 1987, Totowa, New Jersey-based Precision Textiles is a global supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminates for companies in the mattress, home furnishings, automotive and healthcare industries, as well as military apparel. With a specialized emphasis on flame retardant-compliant materials designed for use in mattresses and sleep products, the company manufactures its family of products at its 250,000-square-foot headquarters in New Jersey, which includes a state-of-the-art laboratory, factory and warehouse as well as a 170,000 square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility in Troy, North Carolina. The company also operates four additional warehouses located in Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Texas, Clearwater, Florida, and Archdale, North Carolina – as well as a warehouse in Asia.

Posted November 17, 2021

Source: Precision Textiles