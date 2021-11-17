Nufabrx Ranked Number No. 2 In Pharmaceuticals, No. 8 Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

CONOVER, NC — November 17, 2021 — Nufabrx, a supplier of HealthWear™, with the patented technology of embedding medications directly into clothing, today announced it ranked No. 8 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Nufabrx grew 22,957% during this period and landed the top spot in the Southeast and No. 2 Nationally in the Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Sector.

Nufabrx’s chief executive officer, Jordan Schindler, credits the team’s constant desire to innovate and think outside the box, with the company’s 22,957% revenue growth. He said, “Clearly consumers, retailers and partners alike are excited about the idea of simplified health and wellness simply through the everyday clothing that we wear. Instead of having to apply a cream, take a pill or stick on a patch, getting dressed in the morning is the ideal way to solve for patient compliance and improve wellbeing.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%. Nufabrx ranked #1 in North Carolina, #1 in the Southeast, and #2 Nationally in the Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical sector.

