Dimension-Polyant Introduces Sustainable X-Pac® Fabric Collection

PUTNAM, CT — November 17, 2021 — Dimension-Polyant, the world’s largest sailcloth producer and manufacturer of X-Pac® lightweight, durable and 100% waterproof laminates developed for packs and bags has launched its new RX line of sustainable fabrics, which are certified cradle-to-gate climate neutral and carry the company’s cleenTEC® seal.

Ready to tackle the outdoor elements, X-Pac® RX 3-layer laminates are made with a 100 percent post-consumer polyester face fabric and X-PLY® reinforcement. The recycled polyester fiber is made from discarded PET bottles sourced in the USA. As with all X-Pac® materials, the RX laminates are made in Dimension-Polyant’s Putnam, CT facility, which is 100 percent climate neutral.

“Every detail was thought through and accounted for when making our sustainable collection of RX fabrics,” said Taylor North, Head of Technical Fabrics, Dimension-Polyant. “It was critical that our RX recycled material came from domestically-sourced recycled PET to align with the domestic manufacture in our climate neutral facility to help minimize our environmental impact. We are proud to have attained the cradle-to-gate climate neutral certificate for our RX fabric line, which we believe is the first and only climate-neutral laminate made for packs.”

X-Pac® RX 3-layer laminates feature its distinguishable X-PLY® fiber reinforcement technology for an innovative three-layer construction that’s rugged, flexible and 100 percent waterproof. A lighter-weight polyester film backing provides a sleek, technical appearance.

Built for the long haul, the RX fabric collection includes:

RX15: Lightweight 150 denier face fabric for rapid ascent packs, pouches or as a great liner for a technical pack.

RX30: A 300 denier face fabric that features the most balanced construction for performance outdoor or urban applications.

RX36: Highly technical face fabric blending the performance of the 300 denier fiber and durability of 600 denier fabric. Great for day packs, frame bags and travel bags.

Dimension-Polyant’s Putnam, CT and Kempen, Germany production facilities have been 100 percent climate-neutral since early 2021. Carbon emissions have been recorded within the DIN ISO 50001 framework and significantly reduced through the use of green electricity, green gas and other measures. All remaining emissions are being reduced by our climate offset program in corporation with ClimatePartner and its Plastic Free Oceans climate protection project.

Dimension-Polyant minimizes its environmental impact by producing the highest quality and long-lasting materials to help keep products out of the landfill. To help consumers identify its eco-friendly materials, Dimension-Polyant developed its cleenTEC® seal. Materials carrying the cleenTEC® seal are guaranteed climate neutral and include recycled or bio-based components.

“We are really excited about our new RX line as feedback from brand partners has been very positive,” said North. “The RX fabric line is the first of many eco-friendly pack materials on our journey to further developing sustainable and durable material solutions to help brands build the best packs possible.”

Posted November 17, 2021

Source: Dimension-Polyant