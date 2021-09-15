Milliken & Company Donates 70,000 Reusable Medical Gowns As Pandemic Continues

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — September 15, 2021 — This month, Milliken & Company donated 70,000 reusable fabric gowns to its long-time customer Singapore-based QMT Industrial & Safety PTE. In response to daily COVID cases in Singapore reaching near one-year peaks, QMT Safety will distribute the reusable gowns to local hospitals to help provide additional personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline workers.

“We’re proud to come alongside our partners at QMT to get reusable gowns in the hands of Singapore’s frontline workers. Our mission is to create textiles that protect people and when an opportunity arises to help our global community, it’s a part of the Milliken ethos to step in and do what’s right,” said Jeff Morris, senior vice president, protective fabrics, Textile Division at Milliken & Company.

The donation was possible due to a limited supply of excess inventory of Level 1 PPE gowns at an SC-based Milliken manufacturing facility. In response to the pandemic, the Textile Division at Milliken pivoted their manufacturing process to begin supplementing U.S. demand for PPE, specifically Level 1 PPE gowns. These gowns can be laundered up to 25 times, making them a sustainable alternative to single-use gowns.

The donation to QMT Safety for distribution to Singapore hospitals follows previous donations over the past 11 months to South Carolina-based school districts. In total, Milliken has donated more than 116,000 reusable fabric gowns to help protect frontline workers.

Posted September 15, 2021

Source: Milliken & Company