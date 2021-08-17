Precision Textiles Opens A Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina, Adds 100 Jobs To Local Economy

TOTOWA, N.J. — August 17, 2021 — To better serve its customer base in the high-growth mattress industry, Precision Textiles has signed a lease for a new 160,000-square-foot, 25-acre campus at 163 Glen Road in Troy, N.C. The new plant is expected to be operational by September 1 and will employ 100, all from the local area.

The facility — once a textiles production plant that serviced the automobile industry — is Precision Textiles’ first domestic manufacturing facility outside its New Jersey headquarters. It will double the manufacturer’s needle-punch nonwovens production and boost its high-loft quilting fiber output by 50 percent. In addition to its production capacity, the facility includes warehousing space. The workforce at the facility will include new employees as well as some experienced staff from the textiles company that previously operated the plant.

“Demand for these products has risen to the point where we are near full capacity at our home facility in New Jersey,” said Scott Tesser, CEO of Precision Textiles. “In addition to keeping pace with current demand, this investment positions us for future growth as we continue to expand our customer base in the bedding and automotive industries.

“This new factory will enable us to better meet the needs of our customers throughout the nation and logistically helps us reduce transit time to those located across the Southeast. It will also give us more capacity to better serve both existing and new customers,” Tesser added. “The plant previously had a nice history in textiles manufacturing, so it provided us with a head start in terms of equipment and experienced employees.”

Source: Precision Textiles