Autefa Solutions Supplies Needlepunching Lines For Geotextile Production To Bangladesh-based Confidence Infrastructure Ltd.

FRIEDBERG, Germany — August 26, 2021 — AUTEFA Solutions announces that it will supply two complete needle-punching Geotextile lines to Confidence Infrastructure Ltd., one of the leading Engineering solutions providers from Bangladesh. Using state-of-the art technology, Confidence Infrastructure Ltd., is able to adapt to the continually growing market requirements and to react promptly and flexibly to individual customer needs. A growing demand in the last years led to the decision to invest in a two new Geotextile production lines.

The scope of supply includes complete solution from fiber opening and blending, Double Doffer card, crosslapper Topliner with web profile control WebMax and needle punching machines Stylus NL with winders. Confidence Infrastructure Ltd. will produce 300-600 grams per square meter polypropylene and polyester nonwoven geotextile with maximum width up to 4.2 meters. The majority of the production will be consumed in Geobag application for erosion control.

The project is designed to cater the increasing demand of Geotextile in Bangladesh and international markets. Shahid Islam, Sr. GM & COO of Confidence Infrastructure Ltd. informs: “We chose AUTEFA as our partner for this project because of its proven technology in needle-punching nonwoven field. This contract is the beginning of long partnership of Confidence group with AUTEFA Solutions.”

AUTEFA Solutions is a leading solution provider for turn-key nonwovens lines and machines for carded- crosslapped needlepunching lines, spunlace lines and thermobonding lines. All process steps base on well-known and worldwide approved technologies. Besides the complete equipment, the company supplies comprehensive engineering services, including start-up and production support, as well as guarantees for quality and capacity.

Posted August 31, 2021

Source: Autefa