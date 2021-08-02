ANDRITZ To Supply A Complete Textile Recycling Line To Renaissance Textile In Laval, France

GRAZ, Austria — August 2, 2021 — International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Renaissance Textile to deliver a complete recycling line for their first recycling platform, located in Laval, France. Start-up of the line is scheduled for the end of Q2 2022.

The plant will be equipped with a complete recycling line from ANDRITZ Laroche. First of all, post-consumer waste fibers will be opened, then mixed with virgin fibers and spun once again in order to ultimately produce new textiles. The specific design of this line is the outcome of close collaboration between experts from ANDRITZ Laroche and the customer, with customized trials being conducted at the ANDRITZ technical center in Cours, France.

Renaissance Textile’s target is to become the first French recycling platform dedicated to end-of-life textiles, and the company will soon open the new 12,000-square-meter plant.

Christophe Lambert, President of Renaissance Textiles, said: “We were looking for a partner who is able to deliver tailor-made, sustainable solutions for our project. We had already heard about the ANDRITZ Laroche expertise, and that’s why we started running trials at their technical center. We quickly saw they were the right partner for us and that we could rely on the full support of their process experts.”

With this order, ANDRITZ is not only demonstrating its ability to supply highly specialized equipment that perfectly fits the customer’s requirements, but also showing its broad product portfolio and expertise for sustainable solutions that strongly support the circular economy.

Posted August 2, 2021

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP