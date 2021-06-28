ANEX/SINCE 2021 Exhibitor Preview: ANDRITZ

GRAZ, Austria — June 28, 2021— International technology Group ANDRITZ will be presenting its innovative nonwovens production and textile solutions at ANEX/SINCE 2021 in Shanghai, China, from July 22 to 24, 2021 (booth 1L10). The broad ANDRITZ product portfolio covers state-of-the-art nonwovens and textile production technologies such as air-through bonding, needlepunch, spunlace, spunbond, wetlaid/Wetlace, converting, textile finishing, airlay, recycling, and bast fiber processing.

ANDRITZ (China) ltd. Wuxi branch – the RIGHT partner for the Asian nonwovens industry

ANDRITZ (China) Ltd.’s Wuxi Branch has an experienced platform for production and service specially geared to the Asian nonwovens industry. It designs and manufactures cutting-edge lines for the ANDRITZ aXcess product range, which includes complete lines and individual machines for air-through bonding, needlepunch and spunlace processes. Thanks to its expertise, nonwovens producers have access to a full range of technologies for the production of high-quality nonwoven roll goods.

The service organization provides prompt delivery and excellent customer support. A team of technicians and process experts can be deployed quickly on demand to customer sites requiring full-range assistance. The ANDRITZ facilities include a roll service center with state-of-the-art grinding equipment and a test stand for various different roll types.

Needlepunched nonwovens made with ANDRITZ technology – Versatile and sustainable quality

Among the largest end-use markets for nonwoven products are materials for durable uses. Interior linings for cars, materials for construction, geotextiles, synthetic leathers for clothing and furniture, carpeting, filtration and many other industries rely on the use of nonwovens produced using the needlepunch method.

ANDRITZ needlepunch technology provides customers with a full range of solutions. For needlepunch materials, the ANDRITZ ProWinTM web control system optimizes web distribution, uniformity, profile, and structure. The ProWin system is a smart combination of the ANDRITZ weight profiling control technologies – ProDynTM and ProWidTM – used to gain the most advantages from both technologies in terms of fiber weight profiling on delivery to the crosslapper.

Produce bio-wipes using various ANDRITZ technologies

ANDRITZ Nonwoven’s processes play a pioneering role in the production of biodegradable materials. For many years, ANDRITZ has offered different processes, like spunlace, Wetlace and Wetlace CP, all with one goal in mind: Elimination of plastic components while maintaining the high quality of the desired product properties. Such processes achieve high performance entirely with plastic-free raw materials. The added benefit of using a blend of fibers, like wood pulp, short-cut cellulosic fibers, viscose, cotton, hemp, bamboo or linen, without chemical additives results in a 100% sustainable fabric, thus meeting customers’ needs exactly as well as supporting the strong tendency to move away from plastics and synthetics.

The latest development in this field is the ANDRITZ neXline wetlace CP line. This process combines the benefits of two forming technologies (inline drylaid and wetlaid web forming process) with bonding by hydroentanglement. Natural fibers, like pulp or viscose, can be processed smoothly and generate a high-performance and cost-efficient wipe that is fully biodegradable and plastic-free.

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP