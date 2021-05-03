Textile-Based Engineering Firm Ryzing Technologies, LLC To Expand In Staunton Virginia

RICHMOND — April 16, 2021 — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Ryzing Technologies, LLC, a designer and manufacturer of textile-based engineering solutions, will invest $149,000 to expand capabilities at its facility in the City of Staunton. The company serves the U.S. military and allied forces, as well as industrial, commercial, and governmental clients, specializing in engineered textiles, rigid inflatable structures, and rapid prototyping. This expansion project will create 31 new jobs.

“Supporting the growth of Virginia’s small businesses is a top priority, and we are thrilled that the expansion of Ryzing Technologies will result in 31 new high-skilled positions,” said Governor Northam. “We commend the City of Staunton for fostering an environment of innovation and entrepreneurship where companies like Ryzing Technologies can develop pioneering solutions for a wide range of industries, including the military.”

In 2015, founders Ryan Gundling and Ryan Long participated in Staunton’s Bright Rewired Business Plan Competition, resulting in the establishment of Ryzing Technologies. In 2017, the company was awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development, and Engineering Center to continue the development of an adjustable, reusable platform for expeditionary military shelters. Ryzing Technologies’ platform system can be deployed by soldiers in hours and packaged to be redeployed with the basecamp multiple times. The company’s textile-based engineering solutions include inflatable structures, shelter systems, tensile membrane structures, protective barriers, environmental control systems, mechanical systems, filtration equipment, material handling, soft dynamic technologies, and other advanced textile and mechanical products. The company’s engineers and fabricators partner with government and private industry clients to engineer, fabricate, and test real-world solutions.

“Virginia companies continue to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, and we are proud that Ryzing Technologies will significantly expand its capabilities and its workforce in the City of Staunton,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The region’s infrastructure and quality-of-life amenities are attracting jobs and investment by businesses that recognize the high quality talent pool and want to live and work in the Shenandoah Valley.”

“Ryzing Technologies was started five years ago in Staunton for two reasons: the founders personally saw value for their families to live in the area and were confident the area had the amenities required to attract the right talent to grow a successful business,” said Ryan Gundling, Cofounder and CEO of Ryzing Technologies. “This has been accurate, and we have put together an incredible team. We were surprised to discover the incredible programs and organizations in Virginia to assist businesses. Ryzing Technologies has worked with the Center of Innovative Technology to get training that aided our Small Business Innovation Research Program and to get funding for our soft robotic technology development. We have also participated in the Innovation Commercialization Assistance Program through the Small Business Development Center for training in the commercialization of technologies. Virginia has been an incredible place to start a business, and we are excited to be expanding to create more jobs for the area.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Staunton to secure the project for Virginia and will support Ryzing Technologies’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“The City of Staunton is very excited about the expansion of Ryzing Technologies in our community, and celebrates the creation of new jobs for area residents in an exciting and critical technology sector,” said Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes. “Ryzing’s continuing focus on innovation, creativity, and partnership with government and private industry has made it a successful and valued member of Staunton’s business community, and we applaud this most recent achievement.”

“I am pleased Ryzing Technologies is expanding in Staunton, bringing more jobs that highlight innovative engineering and real-world solutions to market,” said Senator Emmett Hanger. “Growing companies demonstrate obvious success within and additional opportunities for its employees and the communities in which they live. This company has a strong future here in Virginia, and I am glad they are able to benefit from state programs to help ensure growth and stability.”

“I am thrilled to see Ryzing Technologies expanding its operations to continue its innovative engineering in Staunton,” said Delegate John Avoli. “The high-skilled jobs created by this expansion are very welcome and I applaud Ryzing Technologies for the cutting-edge technology and solutions they provide for our armed forces.”

Posted May 3, 2021

Source: Viginia Office of the Governor