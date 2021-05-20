IDEA®  The Triennial Event For Nonwovens & Engineered Fabrics Spotlights Post-Pandemic Global Trends And Market Intelligence For 2022 Conference Program

CARY, NC — May 20, 2021 — INDA, the Association for the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, highlights global and regional insights from industry thought leaders on the future of nonwoven and engineered materials supply, production capacity and demand at the triennial IDEA® conference program March 28-31, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida.

The conference program will address the pandemic impacts on the global nonwoven supply chain and recovery for China, South America, Asia, North America, and Europe from a diverse group of presenters from Fitesa, INDA, EDANA, China Nonwovens and Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA), and Asia Nonwoven Fabrics Association (ANFA).

IDEA22 is the World’s Preeminent Event for Nonwovens & Engineered Fabrics and expected to attract 6,500+ senior-level delegates and 500+ exhibitors from myriad industry sectors, including absorbent hygiene, wipes, filtration, medical/surgical products including PPE (personal protective equipment), home & office furnishings, transportation, geosynthetics and building construction sectors from over 60 countries. The 2022 event marks the 21st anniversary of IDEA, with the show originating in 1971. Exhibition and registration details are available here.

Other Highlights

IDEA® Achievement Awards will honor brilliant innovations in the nonwovens and engineered materials industry across six categories on March 29, 2022. INDA in partnership with Nonwovens Industry magazine will jointly present the awards with emcee hosts Dave Rousse, President of INDA and Rod Zilenziger, President/Owner of Rodman Media Corporation.

The IDEA®22 Achievement Awards categories include:

IDEA® Sustainability Advancement Award

IDEA® Equipment Achievement Award – Best New Equipment Introduction

IDEA® Roll Goods Achievement Award – Best new roll goods introduction

IDEA® Raw Material Achievement Award – Best new fiber/raw material introduction

IDEA® Short-Live Product Achievement Award – Best new disposable product using engineered fabrics

IDEA® Long-Life Product Achievement Award – Best new durable product using engineered fabrics

Visit https://www.inda.org/awards/IDEA-Achievement-Award.html for full details. IDEA will also offer a series of short course training opportunities called “Nonwoven Essentials,” led by industry experts. Courses include: The basics of nonwovens, industrial wipes, consumer wipes, absorbent hygiene cores, and patent searching. Each course provides a detailed overview designed to give newcomers basic skills or to enhance their knowledge about patents for new business strategies, for details visit: https://www.ideashow.org/training.html

As part of the registration fee, conference and short course participants also receive an exposition hall pass to connect with exhibitors showcasing their latest innovations and technologies on the IDEA show floor.

For full details about the conference, short courses, or to register, visit www.ideashow.org

Posted May 20, 2021

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry