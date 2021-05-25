Davlyn Group Announces Brand Relaunch, Debuts New Logo And Website

SPRING CITY, Pa. — May 24, 2021 — Davlyn Group, technical textile company, today announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity, logo, and website. These changes align with the company’s focus on growth and fully-integrated, industry-leading offering.

“Our new look speaks to who we are as a company, how we are transforming our businesses to become even more dynamic, and reflects the unification of all Davlyn Group companies, products, and services,” said Mauricio Zavatti, CEO. “We will be retaining our individual business brands — Amatex, Darco Southern, Davlyn Manufacturing, and Norfab and their rich heritage — while emphasizing the value that Davlyn Group delivers to our global customer base.”

With the recent acquisition of Amatex and Norfab, Davlyn Group is now a vertically-integrated manufacturer of technical textile yarns, broad woven fabrics, and knitted, braided, and woven narrow products. Core markets include home appliance, personal protective equipment (PPE), transportation, hose fabrication, energy, and metals and mining.

The newly-designed website features easy-to-navigate pages, updated messaging, and allows customers to find solutions by product type, industry, or application. The site has also been optimized to be faster and provide an enhanced mobile viewing experience.

“While our customers have been introduced to the Davlyn Group name over the past few years, these changes better represent our direction and the value we deliver to customers looking for an innovative and strategic partner,” commented Jeff Zola, vice president of Marketing. “Our new logo aligns with our core business of high temperature textiles and keeping heat in its place, and the visual identity has evolved as well.”

Posted May 25, 2021

Source: Davlyn