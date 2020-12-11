Lynda Kelly Appointed SVP, Americas At Suominen

HELSINKI — December 11, 2020 — Lynda Kelly (B.Sc.) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Americas business area as of January 1, 2021. Lynda has a long experience in different management positions at Suominen. She will continue to report to President and CEO Petri Helsky as Executive Team member.

“I am happy that we were able to appoint an excellent internal candidate to this position utilizing her experience and versatile expertise in nonwovens business. Lynda is energetic and efficient and she knows the company very well, as she has worked for Suominen since 2014,” says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

Source: Suominen