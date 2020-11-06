Mogul Is Investing In Two New Meltblown Nonwovens Lines

BASPINAR-GAZIANTEP, Turkey — November 6, 2020 — As a global player in the meltblown nonwoven market since it’s investment in this technology in 2000, Mogul has four meltblown nonwoven lines in operation.

Due to strong demand from PPE applications in pandemic period and to meet extra demand in addition to regular business, Mogul has invested in 2 new meltblown nonwoven lines.

Mogul Gaziantep facilty will house new investments. Both lines are 160 cm wide in 15-100 gr range with electrostatic charge capabilities. The lines will meet N95 and higher efficiency masks and high efficiency filter applications as well as other industrial applications.

The first line will start by January 2021 and second line will start approximately June of 2021.

Source: Mogul Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş