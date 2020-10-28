Precision Textiles Unveils Its First “Cap” FR Solution For Mattresses

TOTOWA, N.J. — October 28, 2020 — Precision Textiles, a leading supplier of coated fabrics, nonwoven and laminations for the bedding, automotive, health care and home furnishings industries, is expanding its line of glass-free FR solutions for the bedding industry with its first application that “fits” over the foam core of a mattress like a fitted sheet. The new product, EcoFlex EZ-Fit Cap, is also easier for production employees to work with and enables manufacturers to have greater flexibility in the type of ticking they use.

EcoFlex EZ-Fit Cap features elasticized edges, easily slips over the top of the foam core and fits securely around the mattress core.

“The new EcoFlex EZ-Fit Cap helps streamline bedding manufacturing and delivers a safer sleep experience,” said Keith Martin, vice president of Precision Textiles. “One person can apply the cap in half of the time that it typically takes two employees to apply a sock, lessening production time. Staying in line with our original innovation with EcoFlex, this new product remains a glass-free, chemical-free alternative to other FR solutions in the market.”

“Using the EcoFlex EZ-Fit Cap is as easy as changing the sheets on a bed. The craftsmen only have to apply the cap around the foam core, and it is in place,” he added.

Precision Textiles introduced its EcoFlex earlier this year, and industry response has been positive. OekoTek Standard 100-certified and made with inherent FR rayon, the EcoFlex line offers four-way stretch and recovery and resists breakdown when tested on rollators or rolled for packing boxed beds. Made of the same soft, flexible fabric we use in EcoFlex, the new application offers the same FR protection in a simple to apply format.

Founded in 1987, Totowa, New Jersey-based Precision Textiles is a global supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminates for companies in the mattress, home furnishings, automotive and health care industries, as well as military apparel. With a specialized emphasis on flame retardant compliant materials designed for use in mattresses and sleep products, the company manufactures its family of products at its 250,000-square-foot headquarters that includes a state-of-the-art laboratory, factory and warehouse. The company also holds four additional warehouses strategically located in the U.S., as well as two warehouses in Asia.

Posted October 28, 2020

Source: Precision Textiles