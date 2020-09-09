The INDEX™ Innovation Awards Go Live

BRUSSELS, Belgium — September 8, 2020 — The INDEX™ Innovation Awards are presented only once every three years for “Excellence in the nonwovens and related industries”. Originally due to be presented at the INDEX™20 exhibition in April, since postponed until the 7th – 10th September 2021, EDANA has decided to present these coveted industry Awards ‘Live’, in an on-line ceremony which will take place on 6th October 2020, from 3 pm – 4pm.

The INDEX™ Innovation Awards are open to all INDEX™20 exhibitors and EDANA members, for products commercially available by the 31st January 2020, and have been selected by a jury of experienced industry members. The INDEX™ Innovation Awards are the highest accolade for the best examples of excellence in the industry, highlighting creativity and innovations from businesses of all sizes and roles within the business.

The Awards are comprised of 7 categories covering all fields of the nonwovens supply chain, with a maximum of 3 nominees selected per category. The winners will not be disclosed until the on-line event on 6th October 2020.

The live ceremony will feature short videos from the nominees in each category (see below), followed by the announcement of the winner of each live on-line.

In addition, during the weeks leading up to the live event, observers and participants in the nonwovens industry will be able to view gradually the videos from the nominees posted on the index nonwovens LinkedIn page starting from Tuesday 8th September.

By watching the videos of their choice, visitors to the page will be able to participate in a special prize. The video which receives the most ‘Likes’ in total on the index nonwovens page will be honoured with a special INDEX™20 ‘People’s Prize’, and voted the most liked industry innovation of this year.

All the Award winners’ and nominees’ submissions will subsequently be on display in the Nonwovens Innovation Lab, a new feature at the INDEX™20 exhibition, taking place at Palexpo in Geneva, from 7th – 10th September 2021, aimed at showcasing how invention and sustainability drive the industry forward.

Nominees for each of these, in alphabetic order, are as follows:

Nonwoven Roll Goods Fa-Ma Jersey – Microfly ™ – nanocham AG+ Jacob Holm – Sontara® Dual Sandler – New ADL

Finished products made from, or incorporating nonwovens Callaly – Tampliner® Dupont De Nemours – Dupont™ Tychem® 2000 SFR Hassan Group- Heatable Geosynthetic Material

Raw materials or components (e.g. fibre, binder, polymer, tape), of special relevance to the nonwovens industry and related converted products Beaulieu Fibres International – UltraBond Omya International – Omyafiber® 800 (Calcium Carbonate) Pelsan – Biodegradable breathable film for hygiene & medical market

Innovation in machinery of special relevance to the nonwovens industry CAMPEN Machinery – New patented airlaid beater forming technology Dienes Werke für Maschinenteile – Depth Control Senso Plus (Led) GDM – Expandable Welding Wheel

Achievement for the most original marketing campaign for a product made from, or incorporating nonwovens: Berry Global – J-Cloth® Plus Biodegradable Communication Campaign

Sustainable Product Ahlstrom-Munksjö – Fiber+, Green Capsule oxygen barrier lid, Compostable k-cup filter Beaulieu Flooring Solutions – Rewind – Forward thinking carpet RKW – RKW HyJet® Crop Cover

Sustainable process or management practice Diaper Recycling – Pureflow8 Fatersmart – Closing the loop on used absorbent hygiene products TiHive™ – TULIPZ



