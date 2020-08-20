INDA’s Hygienix™ Event Goes “Virtual” To Address Impacts Of The Pandemic On Absorbent Hygiene And Personal Care Markets

CARY, NC — August 20, 2020 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced the sixth edition of the annual Hygienix™ event will be held in an engaging new virtual format Nov. 17-19. Its focus will be the impact of the global health pandemic on the absorbent hygiene and personal care markets.

The fully virtual format offers the convenience of participating from any location while providing vital program content on market and technical developments, scheduled networking, virtual exhibits, and product innovation awards, all of which have made Hygienix the premier industry event since it started in 2015.

Virtual Hygienix will provide dynamic speaker presentations on the relevant theme of Navigating the New Normal in Hygiene with live audience polling, real-time question & answer sessions with industry experts, networking with decision-makers, virtual tabletop exhibitions in Zoom break-out rooms, trivia and coffee breaks, cocktail hours and more over three days.

Originally scheduled as in-person conference in New Orleans, INDA moved it to virtual to ensure the safety of participants during the pandemic and be in-step with policy decisions to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The All-Virtual Hygienix™ Event Schedule Includes:

Virtual Hygienix Conference Presentations – Nov. 17-19

2020 Hygienix Innovation Award™ Virtual Presentations – Nov. 18

Virtual Hygienix Tabletop Displays – Nov. 17-18

Virtual 2020 Hygienix Innovation Award Announcement – Nov. 19

For information, visit: www.hygienix.org

INDA President Dave Rousse will welcome participants to Virtual Hygienix on Nov. 17 and moderate a session on the Industry Outlook during COVID-19.

Industry experts will present supply-side and demand-side developments in both the North American nonwovens markets and the absorbent hygiene markets, market intelligence, economic insights, challenges and disruptions brought on by the coronavirus. A sample of featured speakers include:

Global Market for Absorbent Hygiene: Disruption, Innovation, Path to Future Growth: Svetlana Uduslivaia, Head of Research, Euromonitor International

Challenges for 2021 and Beyond: Post-Covid-19 Supply Chain Resiliency and Sustainability for Absorbent Hygiene Products: Colin Hanna, Director of Research, and Pricie Hanna, Managing Partner, Price Hanna Consultants LLC

The Future of Sustainable Plastic Alternatives and the Impact of the Single Use Plastics Directive: Bryan Haynes, Ph.D., Senior Technical Director, Global Nonwovens, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

U.S. Economic Outlook: Lindsey Piegza, Ph.D., Chief Economist, Stifel Financial Corporation

Diaper Wetness Detection Using Low-cost Hydrogel-Based RFID Tags: Rahul Bhattacharyya, Ph.D., Research Scientist, MIT

Advancements & Challenges in the Development of Incontinence Products for the Elderly: Steve Gregg, Ph.D., Executive Director, National Association for Continence

Other compelling themes include packaging and labeling challenges, the future of absorbent hygiene, innovation and intellectual properties, smart diapers and testing. Among the intriguing presentations are:

Innovative Stretch Engine Improves Heat Transfer & Dissipation by Michael Sandlin, Product Manager, SWM International

Analyzing Amazon Reviews and other Market Research Tools by Natalia Richer, COO, Richer Investment/Diaper Testing International

Hygiene 2035, Product of the Year (A Thought Experiment) by Nick Carter, Director of Market Business Intelligence and Deeann Nelson, Ph.D., North American R&D Manager, Avgol Nonwovens

Technologies for Smart Sensors in Absorbent Hygiene Products, Olaf Isele, Principal, Metaxi SimBioSys, LLC

Registration is now open for Virtual Hygienix. Registrants will receive a personal URL to access the event. All speaker presentations will be recorded and available near real-time and on-demand for 12 months. #hygienix20

