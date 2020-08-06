ANEX-SINCE 2021 To Be Held In Shanghai In 2021

SHANGHAI — August 4, 2020 — Asia Nonwovens Exhibition and Conference (ANEX) is one of the important nonwovens exhibition in whole world. It is held every three years.

Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition (SINCE), which was started from 1986, is an important and influential nonwovens exhibition in Asia area. It is held every two years.

Every 6 years, ANEX will combined with SINCE. Next ANEX-SINCE 2021 will be held during 22nd-24th Jul, 2021 in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre (SWEECC), Shanghai, China.

Global industry leaders congregate

ANEX-SINCE has formed an industry value chain covering from nonwovens raw materials, nonwovens production machinery & accessories, nonwovens roll goods, testing and inspection machinery to converted goods. The related industries covering from hygiene, filtration, fabrics & apparels, medical, automotive, wiping, home furnishings & upholstery etc.

SINCE 2019 has attracted almost 500 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions. Audience numbers also grew significantly, with 26,866 professional viewers and buyers from around the world.

Focusing on the most advanced nonwovens technology

As a technical and trade platform of nonwovens industry, both ANEX and SINCE focus on the latest intellectual and development trends. In 2021, Global Nonwovens Summit (GNS), launched by Asia Nonwoven Fabrics Association (ANFA), EDANA, INDA will also land on the exhibition site. At that time, industry leaders will give speeches at the seminar and talk about the latest market trends, advanced technology and innovative applications of nonwoven materials.

Booth Reservation for ANEX-SINCE 2021 Begins

ANEX-SINCE 2021 is expected to attract more than 600 exhibitors and 30,000 professional visitors, with 35,000 square-meters display area. To seize the opportunities of the world developing nonwovens market, join ANEX-SINCE 2021 and talk with decision makers face to face.

Posted August 6, 2020

Source: ANEX-SINCE 2021