Eruslu Nonwoven Selects Andritz Line For Expansion

Austria-based Andritz AG reports it has received an order from Eruslu Nonwoven Group, Turkey, for a complete neXline spunlace line with a capacity of 18,000 tons per year. The line, scheduled for installation and start-up at the beginning of 2021, can process a variety of fiber types including polyester, viscose and bleached cotton into nonwovens weighing between 30 and 75 grams per square meter. Applications for the nonwovens include wet wipes, feminine care products and baby diapers, in addition to many other products.

The line includes Laroche opening and blending machinery, two inline TT cards, one JetlaceEssentiel unit for hydroentangling, one neXdry double drum air-through dryer, and a NeXecodry S1 system for energy savings.

July/August 2020