medi® USA Introduces Its Newest Flat-Knit Option With The mediven® cosy 450

WHITSETT, N.C. — June 15, 2020 — Medical device manufacturer medi® USA announced the launch of its newest addition to its flat-knit compression portfolio with the new mediven® cosy 450 — a product range offering flexible freedom of movement with strong wall stability. Adding to the assortment of mediven flat-knit compression that already includes the strongest and most reliable hold of the mediven 550 and the lighter, more discreet mediven mondi 350 variant, the cosy 450 fits right in the middle of these two products, offering a supple feel with durable support.

“As a clinician, I am excited to offer patients the new mediven cosy 450,” said Senior Clinical Education Manager Erin Sokalsky. “With cosy’s down stretch capability, wearers will benefit from easier donning and freedom of movement throughout the day – all with medi’s known and trusted fabric stability for edema control that far surpasses the competition.”

The cosy 450 lower extremity provides benefits that will guarantee greater patient compliance and satisfaction:

Flexible, soft-knitted fabric for maximum comfort;

High down stretch elasticity for easier application with optimum hold;

Elastic panty top seams for a better fit;

Optimized elastic gusset for added comfort;

Anatomical foot shape for superb fit without creasing; and

New durable sole & heel with mediven 550 material incorporated into sole.

mediven cosy 450 joins a complete flat-knit compression line, with options that range from seasonal colors and patterns to Swarovski® crystals.

Posted June 15, 2020

Source: medi USA