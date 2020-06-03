INDA Supplements WIPES Academy Training Course With New Virtual Option: Experience Wipes Training Online

CARY, NC — June 3, 2020 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announces a new virtual supplement to its seventh edition WIPES Academy training course – the first and only comprehensive wipes training program dedicated to wipes raw materials and packaging suppliers, brand and private label wipe converters, wipes retail buyers, product developers, and professionals within the wipes supply chain.

Virtual WIPES Academy will enable those not able to attend the two-day course in person to experience the full educational content of this important wipes training, via a unique website link containing the full course instruction with audio and visuals to replay at any time from 30 minutes beyond real-time to any time “on demand”.

The course content provides a current and in-depth wipes education focused on consumer and industrial wipes raw materials, ingredients, design, production, cost implications, and packaging materials for the multi-billion dollar sector.

Taught by expert instructor, Chris Plotz, INDA’s Director of Education & Technical Affairs, and author of five wet wipe patents, both live and Virtual WIPES Academy, will be held in conjunction with the World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference, August 24-27, in Minneapolis, MN. For more details and to register visit: www.worldofwipes.org/WIPES-training.html

This course is recommended for all professionals within the entire wipes supply chain and applicants who have completed the INDA Elementary Nonwovens Training Course, or those having two to four years’ experience of basic nonwoven fabrics knowledge.

“While nothing can replace the value of face-to-face training and we look forward to seeing the course reconvene in person, Virtual WIPES Academy is an option for our industry members who cannot attend in person yet want the benefit of this highly relevant content,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President. “Virtual participants will hear and see the instructor’s presentation and slides as if they were sitting in a front row seat. We’re adapting to the “new normal” to better serve the dynamic wipes industry. With this Virtual WIPES Academy option, no one should miss this valuable training.”

Posted June 3, 2020

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry