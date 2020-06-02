Domtar Corp. Announces Leader Of Its Engineered Absorbent Materials Business Unit

FORT MILL, S.C. — May 28, 2020 — Domtar Corp. named Lewis Fix the business unit manager of its Engineered Absorbent Materials (EAM) business, a wholly owned subsidiary of Domtar, based in Jesup, Ga. Fix, pulp commercial vice president, is currently responsible for the sales and marketing of Domtar’s pulp business, which produces fluff, papergrade and specialty pulp. With the addition of EAM, Fix will be responsible for building an innovative global business that includes both pulp and airlaid materials, strengthening Domtar’s standing with key hygiene customers.

“Combining EAM with our pulp business enables Domtar to provide our customers with unique material solutions,” said Steve Makris, pulp vice president at Domtar. “Under Lewis’s leadership, we will continue to build upon our essential value proposition of being innovative, insightful and collaborative. His experienced industry leadership will strengthen this business for global growth.”

EAM designs and manufactures ultrathin airlaid absorbent cores. EAM has developed industry-leading expertise in non-woven materials and absorbent technology. Some of the world’s largest branded and private label manufacturers incorporate EAM’s NovaThin® and NovaZorb® brand cores into a wide range of products that consumers and businesses rely on every day.

Source: Domtar