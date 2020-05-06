The Nonwovens Institute To Host Series Of Six Webinars

RALEIGH, N.C. — May 6, 2020 — The Nonwovens Institute (NWI) has announced a webinar series featuring six discussions on the role of nonwovens in medical textiles. Titled “Nonwovens Technology: On the Frontlines of a Global Pandemic,” the webinars are designed to provide critical technical information and insight on the value and importance nonwovens technology has on products developed and used for infection prevention.



All webinars are free for NWI members, $50 for non-members.

The first webinar — The Anatomy of N95 and Surgical Masks — will take place the week of May 18 (specific date to be announced). The session, from 11 a.m. until noon, will be presented by NWI’s Executive Director Dr. Behnam Pourdeyhimi and moderated by NWI’s Director of Industry Engagement Dave Nelson.

Dr. Pourdeyhimi will examine the specific materials, construction, and performance of various face masks in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic. He will discuss the key attributes of nonwovens technology — including fiber structure and size — and the effect those variables have on filtration efficiency and user protection. The webinar will also set the stage for the later webinars on meltblown and spunbond processes, filtration science and other PPE products including wipes and gowns.

The webinars will be held weekly at 11 a.m. Topics for the other sessions are as follows:

Webinar #2: Air and Aerosol Filtration Basics

Webinar #3: Meltblown Fabrics and Process in PPE

Webinar #4: Spunbond Fabrics and Process in PPE

Webinar #5: Gowns

Webinar #6 Wipes and Other Products for PPE.

Register here. Each webinar will be recorded and available for two weeks to registered participants.

Any questions or problems please e-mail Dave Nelson. All dates to be announced shortly.

Posted May 6, 2020

Source: NWI