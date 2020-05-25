Mondi To Produce Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric And 1 Million Surgical Face Masks A Day With New Production Lines In Germany

SURREY, England — May 22, 2020 — Mondi, global supplier of packaging and paper, is set to build new production lines in its plant in Gronau, Germany, to produce meltblown nonwoven fabric and surgical face masks. This is part of Mondi’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and respond to increased demand by health authorities, businesses and consumers for face masks.

Mondi Gronau has a proven track record of producing and handling films, laminates, nonwovens and elastic ear laminates for hygiene products. This knowledge will be applied to the entire value chain of face mask production.

“We are well positioned for the increased production of face masks and melt blown nonwoven fabric in Gronau,” said Jürgen Schneider, managing director, Mondi Personal Care Components (PCC). “Our people have the needed know-how and expertise on working with these materials and the technology required. The in-house production capability of all substantial components positions us to build up a long-term competitive local supply. Once up and running, we will be able to produce more than one million face masks per day.”

The production lines will produce melt blown nonwoven fabric and surgical masks. Given the shortage of melt blown fabric in the market place, Mondi´s plant in Gronau will offer approximately 50 percent of its production to other face mask manufacturers in Europe.

Technical details:

Melt blown nonwoven fabric provides a better filtering function than cotton.

The single threads of nonwoven fabric are twenty times thinner than a human hair.

Surgical face masks type IIR have to meet the following requirements:

Bacterial Filtration Efficiency: 98% Breathing Resistance: < 60.0 Pa/cm2 Splash Resistance: ≥ 16 kPA

Posted May 25, 2020

Source: Mondi Group