Medical Device Company Siren Appoints David Castiglioni Chief Commercial Officer To Lead National Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO — May 19, 2020 — Siren, a medical device company that has developed breakthrough technology to embed microsensors within fabric, allowing for mass production of affordable, washable smart textiles with remote patient monitoring applications, announced today the appointment of David Castiglioni as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Castiglioni brings an extensive background of startup commercial experience to the Siren leadership team from both the medical device and biotechnology industries and will report to Ran Ma, CEO and co-founder.

In his role, Mr. Castiglioni will oversee all aspects of commercialization of Siren’s first product, an FDA-registered temperature monitoring sock that connects wirelessly to a software application, allowing healthcare practitioners to detect early signs of inflammation in patients at risk of developing diabetic foot ulcers. His responsibilities will include leading and driving sales, go-to-market planning, strategic partnerships, clinical education, and customer success.

Mr. Castiglioni has led the commercialization of numerous new and innovative medical device platforms. He has over 20 years of medical device sales and marketing experience, including senior executive positions at Abbott Vascular and Intuitive Surgical. During his 7 years at Intuitive Surgical, he served in numerous leadership roles of increasing responsibility as part of the team that drove early-stage adoption of the daVinci robotic surgery system across the globe. Most recently, he was the Vice President of Sales at VitalConnect, leading commercial expansion of the company’s Vista Solution remote patient monitoring platform in North America.

Mr. Castiglioni commented, “I am extremely excited to join the leadership team at Siren and bring a transformational technology to market that will help patients suffering from severe chronic disease. Throughout my career, I have been driven by my passion to improve patient care and commercializing technologies that address unmet clinical needs. Siren’s remote patient monitoring platform aligns with my commitment to putting patients first and represents an enormous improvement for patient care, particularly for those at risk of developing severely debilitating complications of diabetes and associated neuropathy.”

“We are delighted to welcome David to the team as our Chief Commercial Officer during this exciting period in Siren’s national expansion,” said Ran Ma, CEO and founder at Siren. “His passion and commitment for putting patients first, combined with his ability to strategically build strong customer relationships, brings a valuable skill set to the company’s leadership team. David’s extensive healthcare, technology, and medical device experience and track-record means that Siren will be well positioned for our growth phase.”

Posted May 19, 2020

Source: Siren Care