Davlyn Group Appoints Sujata “Suji” Sullivan Vice President of Sales

SPRING CITY, PA — May 4, 2020 — The Davlyn Group, a global U.S.-based manufacturer of technical textiles, has announced that Sujata “Suji” Sullivan has joined the company as VP of Sales. Suji’s appointment comes at a critical time as Davlyn establishes itself as a global leader in engineered textiles, composites and sealing solutions.

Suji is a driven business leader with vast industrial sales and engineering experience from roles at leading manufacturing companies such as Prysmian Group (formerly General Cable) and 3M. Most recently, Suji was the Director of Sales for Prysmian’s Electrical Distribution business. She also has experience working for a European technology startup, has lived in Spain and Switzerland, and speaks four languages.

“We are delighted to welcome Suji to the team,” commented Mauricio Zavatti, CEO, Davlyn. “We are looking forward to leveraging her expertise in creating strategic client alliances, building high performing teams, and delivering profitable growth.”

“I am ecstatic to join Davlyn’s executive team to help inspire a growth culture and embrace our exemplary, customer-focused philosophy,” says Sullivan.

Suji has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin with a specialization in Mechanical Systems and Design.

Posted May 4, 2020

Source: The Davlyn Group