American Cord & Webbing Acquires Advantage Plastic Products

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — May 22, 2020 — American Cord & Webbing Co. Inc. (ACW) announced that on December 31, 2020, it acquired custom injection molding company Advantage Plastic Products Inc. (APP) — which has operated out of Concord, N.H., for more than 21 years. The new entity will operate under the name ACW Plastic Products Inc. (APP), doing business as Advantage Plastic Products. The acquisition adds 25,000 square feet as well additional capabilities.

Founded in 1917, ACW is a fourth-generation family-owned manufacturer of narrow textile webbing, industrial sewing and injection molded plastic hardware. As part of ACW’s continuing expansion, this acquisition will improve the company’s business growth, allowing both companies to combine resources and enhance performance. United by a common business culture, combining the expertise, innovation and solutions of both companies will greatly expand the product offerings and markets.

ACW’s goal is still 100-percent customer satisfaction. The company reports it is dedicated to increasing the selection and quality of products as well as maintaining the support its customers have come to expect from ACW. All sales contacts and support procedures outside of accounting will remain unchanged.

Shipping on most plastic molded products will move from ACW’s facility in Woonsocket, R.I., to the new facility in Concord. Order acknowledgements, packing slips and invoices will now be generated from APP. Please note that the remit to address for all payments on plastic molded products will change. This will be noted on all order acknowledgements and invoices.

ACW looks forward to this new era as it continues to form its legacy and build on a strong reputation. The company recognizes that it could not have achieved this level of success without its employees, customers and suppliers, and for that, it would like to express its sincere gratitude and appreciation.

Posted May 26, 2020

Source: American Cord & Webbing (ACW)