INDA Remembers Nonwovens Industry Veteran Klaus Maitre

CARY, N.C.— April 7, 2020 — INDA is warmly remembering Klaus Maitre, a veteran of the nonwovens and textile industry for five decades. Maitre passed away surrounded by his wife and family in Gastonia, N.C., on March 25th at the age of 81.

Maitre immigrated to the U.S. in 1963 after receiving his Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Technical University of North Rhine Westphalia in Aachen, Germany. His career included working as Divisional Vice President for the former Standard Coosa-Thatcher Company, a textile company, before joining the U.S. wholly-owned subsidiary of Dilo Systems Group as Executive Vice President. Maitre served at Dilo for over 25 years before retiring and starting his own consultancy, The Sigma Group LLC.

“INDA is saddened by the loss of a larger than life leader who was an integral part of the development of the nonwovens industry. We will remember Klaus for his many insightful contributions to our association and the industry,” said INDA President Dave Rousse. “He was a strong advocate for INDA and continually strove to advance the growth of the nonwovens and engineered materials industry.”

Maitre served on INDA Conference Planning Committees offering his expertise and vision to help guide programs and content. He maintained a strong presence through his time at Dilo at INDA conferences and expositions for over 20 years.

In 1982, Maitre was proud to become a U.S. citizen. His interests outside the nonwovens industry included a deep appreciation and love of history, soccer, and he was also a life-long Carolina Panthers’ football fan. Maitre is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sheron Cook Maitre; daughter and son-in-law, Monika and Rich Williams; step-son and wife, Brett and Joy Auten, and step-daughter, Angela Hutto; and his nine grandchildren.

Posted April 7, 2020

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry