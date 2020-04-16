IFAI Announces Hiring Of Fred Chuck As Geosynthetic Materials Association Division Executive Director

ROSEVILLE, MN — April 16, 2020 — Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) announced the hiring of Fred Chuck as the new Geosynthetic Materials Association (GMA) Executive Director. He brings over 38 years of geosynthetics industry experience along with him to IFAI.

Throughout the past two decades, Chuck has served in multiple roles at different companies within the geosynthetics industry as well as time on the GMA Division Board. From 2013–2017, Chuck served as the Director of Corporate Training and Industry Relations at TenCate Geosynthetics North America located in Pendergrass, GA.

“We’ve had a lot of experience working with Fred, and the transition to his new role should be seamless. This hire ensures GMA won’t miss a beat and will continue it’s great work on behalf of the industry.” said Steve Schiffman, President and CEO of IFAI.

He will transition to IFAI from his most recent position with HUESKER Inc., located in Charlotte, NC, where he served as the Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development. Chuck recently served as the Chairman of the GMA Executive Council as well. His work with Government Relations and Executive Council members has resulted in great progress in the specification of geosynthetic materials for use in a variety of infrastructure projects.

“IFAI could not have made a better choice than Fred Chuck for the GMA Executive Director position,” said Bryan Gee, Director of Education and Training at Tensar Corp. located in Alpharetta, GA, who will become Chairman of the GMA Executive Council on May 1, succeeding Mr. Chuck. “Fred has served GMA for many years in numerous roles, and distinguished himself in each one. His broad industry knowledge and dedication to advancing the geosynthetics industry make him an ideal fit for his new role. I’m also thrilled that Fred will remain a part of the GMA leadership team, as we seek to continue the positive momentum and important achievements of the past several years. GMA is well-positioned to build on the successes of which Fred has been such an integral part.”

Fred gave his initial thoughts and feelings about his new position with IFAI. “I’m honored and excited to be taking on this new role as Executive Director of GMA. At a time when we are expecting the next Infrastructure funding, GMA’s efforts over the last two decades have positioned us well to take advantage of that opportunity to push the industry forward. Our core strengths of Education, Technical Support and Lobbying at the Federal, State and Local level have placed us in the forefront of moving geosynthetics from innovative materials to standard alternative products. Consider the impact on our businesses if GMA could help to increase the University level education of geosynthetics (we have started working on this idea). I look forward to seeing all of you “On the Road Again” and hope that you will take the time to join us as we work to increase the use of geosynthetics.”

Chuck is also a Professional Engineer. He will begin his new position at IFAI effective May 4.

Posted April 16, 2020

Source: Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI)