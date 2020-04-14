Avgol Supports Circular Economy Drive

ISRAEL — April 14, 2020 — Avgol, a global manufacturer of high-performance nonwoven fabric solutions, has reinforced the nonwoven sector’s move towards a circular economy.

The business has joined an initiative spearheaded by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Launched in 2018, the cross-industry scheme is backed by the World Economic Forum and is intended to promote circular economy principles and activities.

Avgol takes a strong stance on sustainable manufacturing solutions and identifies the importance of supporting eco-friendly principles throughout the supply chain. In acting as a signatory with parent company Indorama Ventures Ltd. (IVL), Avgol anticipates significant step-change towards creating a responsible economy of material, protecting the long-term growth of the hygiene industry, as well as the environment.

Tommi Bjornman, chief commercial officer, at Avgol, commented: “We are seeing significant changes throughout the sector, and one of the most exciting is the drive towards closing the plastic loop. The lifecycle of plastics has a great deal to do with how the consumer lives, but manufacturers have a significant responsibility too. At Avgol, we always aim to lead by example, and to effect real change without compromising on the product performance takes ambition and commitment. We’re proud to support the initiative alongside IVL and look forward to playing our role in moving plastic from a linear to circular economy.”

Using its impressive research and development processes, the business has previously demonstrated that sustainability and performance are not mutually exclusive with its natureFIT™ family of technologies. The non-woven technology development platform replaces several traditionally synthetic components with naturally derived alternatives to displace resin and polymer content with a specially designed mineral-based filler, bestowing cotton-like qualities into the material.

Bjornman concluded: “We stand united with our sister businesses in pushing for a robust circular economy. We’ve already started to play our role in the development of our natureFIT model, and we count ‘reduce, replace, displace’ as one of our core tenements of business. By reducing the use of plastics, resins and polymers in the hygiene supply chain, we are working to safeguard the environment.”

Source: Avgol Nonwovens