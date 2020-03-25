Sencorp Thermoforming Modifies Machines To Form Face Masks For Medical Professionals Combating Covid-19

HYANNIS, Mass. — March 25, 2020 — Sencorp Thermoforming, a division of SencorpWhite and a manufacturer of thermoforming equipment for over 50 years, announced today that it can modify its thermoforming machines to form face masks for the medical professionals combating the Covid-19 pandemic. Last week, the Cape Cod, Massachusetts company successfully modified two machines; each one has the capability to produce about three million face masks per week.

Medical workers and first responders in the United States are short on the supply of N95 protective face masks and shields. These essential components of personal protective equipment (PPE) help safeguard clinicians from accidental droplets containing coronavirus as they tend to patients, work in labs, and assist at drive-through testing facilities. The coronavirus is more contagious than the flu, and it is critical that these first responders get the medical supplies they desperately deserve.

“We received a call from a large PPE manufacturer of face masks to see if we could respond quickly to the unprecedented global demand,” Brian Golden, Vice President for Sencorp said. “We converted two 2500 style machines typically used for consumer products in the plastic industry to run the material used in the production of the N95 masks. Our talented staff of machine builders stepped up to the challenge. With necessary modifications two machines were prepped for shipment in less than a week. Each machine is capable of producing about 3 million masks per week.”

Brian Urban, Sencorp’s President/CEO, also credited the company’s skilled workforce for their dedication during this national emergency.

“Despite concern for themselves and their families, our dedicated employees are working in staggered shifts to meet this unprecedented demand,” Urban said. “These sophisticated thermoforming machines require a large skilled workforce that SencorpWhite has in place. In addition, unlike others, we are self-sufficient, manufacturing parts in-house so we can quickly respond in urgent situations like this. Our machines are proudly Made in America right here on Cape Cod.”

SencorpWhite has several product lines that are critical in the supply chain across America, including vertical carousels used within hospital pharmacies, medical supplies distribution, and grocery pickup. Medical pouch and tray sealing machines protect medical devices, consumables, and clinical supplies and our software drives efficiency in the distribution and manufacturing supply chain.

“We are happy to do our part,” Keith Blackwell, Thermoforming Supervisor at Sencorp said. “It is not without its challenges, but we are here to help. There is nothing more important than keeping our healthcare workers safe. They are the most important resource in this crisis.”

Posted March 25, 2020

Source: SencorpWhite