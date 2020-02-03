Registration Opens For 2020 World Of Wipes® International Conference: Panel Discussion With Target Highlights Program June 22-25, 2020, In Minneapolis

CARY, N.C. — February 1, 2020 — Buyer demographics, sustainability, industrial and flushable wipes, substrates, preservatives, and single use plastics are among a few of the must-see topics to be presented to wipes brand owners, converters, and the entire professional wipes supply chain at INDA’s 14th edition of the World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference, June 22-25, 2020, in Minneapolis.

Registration for the WOW 2020 conference is now open at https://www.worldofwipes.org/.

The WOW conference is expected to connect over 400 senior wipes professionals from 19 countries to advance their wipes business. The 14th edition of WOW offers four value-packed days combining relevant technical and educational content with business engagement opportunities. A sample of session topics and presentations include:

Assessing and Meeting Consumers Needs with Wipes

Target Corp. – The retailer point of view on reaction time;

RPK Consulting – Developments in sustainable substrates; and

Crown Abby – European market overview.

Buyer Demographics and Characteristics

Fancy LLC – Retailer Bans on non-woke wipes – are consumers buying it?;

American Cleaning Institute – Generational cleaning habits; and

Crown Abby – 100 Most Influential Web Wipe Brands and their industry impact.

Industrial Wipes

Contec Inc. – Marketing of industrial wipes;

ITW Texwipe – Industrial wipes news; and

Ecolab and American Hospital Association – Healthcare wipe insights.

Preservatives

Lonza – Restrictions, regulations & new preservative options; and

Vertellus Personal Care – Trends impacting preservative options.

Single Use Plastics & Substrates

TÜV Austria Belgium NV – Biodegradability and composability certification;

OWS – Biodegradability and compostability testing;

INDA – Regulatory and legislative landscape;

DuPont Biomaterials – Renewable performance additives;

Pure Cycle – New technology enabling PP recycling;

Southeast Hemp Fiber – Hemp & CBD oil: market challenges & government regulations;

RPK Consulting – Alternative materials for disposable nonwoven wipes; and

Pulcra – Finishes to emulate PET performance.

Trade and Market Data

Crowe LLP – International trade and tariff wars – strategies to protect your business;

INDA – Industry statistics and tariff & regulatory issues; and

Euromonitor – Global market for personal care wipes – product segmentation.

Among the highlights of WOW 2020 is the World of Wipes Innovation Award®. The award recognizes a product or technology innovation within the entire wipes value chain that expands the use of nonwoven fabrics and demonstrates advancements in creativity, novelty of approach, uniqueness, and technical sophistication.

INDA is currently accepting nominations through March 9 for the World of Wipes Innovation Award. Online nominations may be submitted via https://www.inda.org/awards/wow-innovation-award.html

Three finalists will be chosen to present their innovation at WOW 2020 with the winner announced Thursday, June 25.

Posted February 3, 2020

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry