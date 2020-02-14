INDEX™ 2020 Exhibitor Preview: Sandler AG

SCHWARZENBACH AN DER SAALE, Germany — February 7, 2020 — Looking to the future, Sandler puts a focus on sustainable in innovative raw materials this year – away from chemical towards natural fibres.

With a high level of technical know-how our development and sales experts are already implementing solutions for tomorrow:

New developments for wipes feature high functionality and contribute to conserving resources. The increasing use of different natural fibres is key.

Latest nonwovens for hygiene products combine safety and comfort in use with sustainability. In the category “nonwoven roll goods” one of our innovations was nominated for the INDEX Award.

Resource-saving and efficient with new wipes substrates

Sandler’s latest innovation: a nonwoven made from 100% unbleached cotton. This material is suitable for use as a wipes substrate as well as for topsheet applications and puts particular emphasis on sustainability.

Another highlight in the Sandler product portfolio is a substrate made from the natural fibre flax and viscose. Featuring high softness, this material is optimally suited for application on the skin.

The focus on sustainability is literally an integral feature of Sandler’s “BioWipe” substrate. Made from 100% viscose, its special embossed design is not only a visual highlight but also supports optimum performance in daily cosmetics, baby care and surface cleaning.

The new embossing design „square“ captures the attention of another market segment: Small squares render the substrate bulkier and increase its surface—for even better results in cleaning applications.

All of these nonwovens receive their particular properties from the special fibre blends used. Selected raw materials bring about not only excellent functionality, but also enable a reduction of the basis weights—for less raw material usage. Embossed motifs for visual individualisation of your wipes are also more detailed.

Comfort & safety with the latest Sandler nonwovens for hygiene products

Sandler provides manufacturers with an assembly kit of materials featuring different degrees of elongation to choose the ideal nonwoven for their respective use. These nonwovens support an optimum fit, thus increasing wearing comfort.

Our “canyon”-structure for topsheets not only provides visual differentiation. This special surface renders the topsheet bulkier and even softer; increases stability, and simultaneously supports fluid handling.

A variety of embossing designs enable a further individualisation of your products.

Sandler also offers resource-conserving product solutions for topsheet and backsheet applications. Apart from excellent fluid handling, the lactic acid-based polymer PLA or 100% plant-based viscose are used in the production of these nonwovens, providing added value for the environment.

INDEX Award – Nomination

Another highlight at this year’s INDEX: Our innovation for acquisition and distribution layers (ADL) is nominated for an INDEX award in the “Nonwoven roll goods” category.

Every component of this ADL can be made from renewable or recycled raw materials. The nonwoven’s properties can be adapted to the end product’s desired characteristics and functions. With its adjustable absorbency, excellent fluid distribution and high storage capacity it offers a high degree of safety in use. Soft and supple, this material ensures a particularly high level of wearing comfort. These properties make it an ideal alternative for a wide range of hygiene products.

Together with you, our partners and customers, we want to develop product solutions for tomorrow today.

Visit us at booth 2431 in hall 2. Your Sandler team is looking forward to welcoming you!

Posted February 14, 2020

Source: Sandler AG