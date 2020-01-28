ANDRITZ Reports Successful Start-Up Of High-Speed Spunlace Line Supplied To Poland-based Novita

GRAZ, Austria — January 28, 2020 — International technology Group ANDRITZ has successfully started up a new neXline eXcelle spunlace line at Novita, based in Zielona Gora, Poland. The line is dedicated to the production of a wide range of spunlace fabrics from 30 to 100 grams per square meter (gsm) and even down to 25 gsm for ultralight products, allowing Novita to enter the hygiene and medical markets with a total installed capacity of nearly 3,000 kilograms per hour.

ANDRITZ has supplied its high-performance web forming system with two TT cards, its well-known hydroentanglement unit JetlaceEssentiel including the neXecodry energy saving system, water filtration and retreatment systems, and one neXdry double-drum through-air dryer. The complete spunlace line was commissioned very quickly, and the line reached 250 meters per minute(m/min) after only a few weeks. Training sessions with ANDRITZ experts then enabled the Novita technicians to operate the line at a stable pace of 300 m/min.

For Novita, this is the first spunlace line with in-line configuration, allowing the company to access new markets. Radosław Muzioł, CEO of Novita, said: “With the new ANDRITZ spunlace line, Novita is able to offer first-class spunlace roll goods with high-quality fabric characteristics and a customized product perfectly suited to hygiene end-uses.”

ANDRITZ offers high-performance spunlace lines combining high production capacity at the highest speed available on the market with top web quality in terms of appearance and MD:CD ratio. With ANDRITZ solutions, there are no compromises between speed and quality of nonwoven fabric characteristics.

Posted January 28, 2020

Source: Andritz