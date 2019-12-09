Techtextil India Accentuates Sustainable Solutions While Promoting The Growth Of Technical Textiles

MUMBAI — December 9, 2019 — Techtextil India attracts high-profile visitors from across the dynamic fields of technical textiles industry. The first-ever Hackathon on technical textiles brainstorms over various challenges and opportunities existing in the industry.

The 7th edition of Techtextil India, 2019 witnessed a strong participation of 192 exhibitors from major countries across the world. The much-anticipated event curated a gamut of technical textile solutions from across 13 contingents including India. The event attracted a swarm of 4,446 quality visitors from numerous major cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Raigarh, and Mumbai. Visitors from international countries like Canada, Dubai, Germany, Italy, Turkey, UAE, UK and USA gave the show a global feature.

The fair marked a 17% increase in exhibition space, growing by 23% in terms of exhibitors and 25% growth in international exhibitors compared to the previous edition. Smart textile machineries, recycled fibres, industrial fabrics, fire retardants, industry wearables, and other sustainable solutions were among some of the key highlights on the show floor. Among the areas discussed during the B2B event, the exhibition majorly divulged into the subject of recent technical advancements, all-round growth, sustainability, and reusability of materials in technical textiles.

The event sparked a prolific converse aimed at promoting the growth of technical textiles by introducing various inventive means and methods, such as usage of lighter, stronger, and better renewable composites including technologically refined machineries in manufacture of technical textiles.

Impressed by the quality of visitor footfall and after experiencing a positive build-up along the event, Mr. G. V. Aras, Director, A.T.E. Enterprises Pvt Ltd, responded: “A lot of quality visitors showed up and conveyed their interest in all the innovative technologies that were exhibited. Overall, the conference also received a tremendous response from the prominent delegates. As always, Techtextil India has succeeded in bringing all stakeholders together through this platform.”

The 3-day event attracted media-wide attention, as eminent figures from different sectors, including the government, converged at the venue. Efforts by the ministry into the survey and analysis of problems and challenges ailing the growth of technical textiles in India and various subsidy schemes launched by the state government for the promotion of technical textiles, were a major highlight at the show.

The cotton industry received a great impetus at Farmers Conclave, as a generous yield of high-in-demand clean cotton marked a big-time success of Pradarshan Khet Project, Aurangabad, a symbolism of revival of clean cotton production in India. The usage of right quality seeds and methods, coupled with proper amount of fertilisers and adequate water supply extruded from borewell and trenches, enabled the farmers in Aurangabad to grow a lush of clean cotton on what was considered, a barren land.

Techtextil Symposium forecasts the future of technical textiles

The Symposium proved to be a spectacular juncture for valuable exchanges, between industry experienced speakers and numerous highly-qualified professionals witnessing as enthusiastic audience from all fronts of technical textiles.

Discussed at the symposium were, various challenges, innovations, and a keen focus on integrating networks between the 12 dispersed application areas of technical textiles. The seminar aimed fostering sustainability, durability and functionality through the greater use of renewable natural fibres, rather than synthetic ones. With an aim to curb pollution levels through technical textiles, a newer model of coating machinery was introduced during the seminar, a multi-operation machinery performing all 6 coating functions in a single unit, was greatly applauded as a means to conserve higher usage of energy while constraining pollution.

Encouraging greater investment and participation in the textile sector of Maharashtra, Mr. Vijay Patil, General Manager – Marketing, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), mentioned about various government policies supporting the initiative: “The government of Maharashtra has introduced a separate textile policy in 2018, besides the Central TUFS (Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme) and SITP (Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks), we also provide capital subsidy of around 10% to textiles, and an additional 5% subsidy to entrepreneurs of minority classes. MIDC is welcoming to all who wish to set-up their textile manufacturing units in Maharashtra.”

The first-ever Techtextil Hackathon discussed solutions in technical textiles

The first-ever Techtextil Hackathon was attended by noteworthy professionals from various branches of technical textiles. The Hackathon proved to be a great platform for interaction and mutual sharing of versatile experiences concerning the prevailing condition of the technical textile industry.

Sector specific problems were discussed with key focus on replacing industry-processed pollutive materials with bio-degradable eco-friendly composites, which was commonly appreciated in the forum as a cleaner, cheaper, and more sustainable alternative. A few ‘green’ solutions mentioned during the forum were: Nasal filters made with nanofibers in highly-polluted cities, plantable sanitary pads, including insights on using waste plastic as composites for recycle and re-manufacture of technical textiles.

Moved by the quality of interactions and insights gained during the Hackathon, Mr. Rajiv Indimath, Co-Founder, High Performance Sports Coaching in Stealth Mode, asserted: “Hackathon has been a great melting pot and a great platform for expanding horizons and mindset. There were participants from different seniorities and sectors, like textile institutes, designers, and entrepreneurs from large and small businesses. Sharing of experiences and fresh radical ideas was what made Hackathon so prominent.”

Centre of Excellence (COEs) for technical textiles, like: The Bombay Textile Research Association (BTRA), The Synthetic & Art Silk Mills’ Research Association (SASMIRA), Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA), DKTE Society’s Textile & Engineering Institute, and PSGtech College of Technology (InduTech) had major perspectives to offer regarding the prevailing state and the level of development in technical textile industry.

They mentioned that India’s primary goal in the field of technical textiles today must be: To start producing fibres largely on its own. Disseminating massive awareness regarding the benefits of investing in technical textiles will help augment its manufacturing and usage. Raising level of awareness in geosynthetic materials is also required as industries continue to use conventional methods, where as in non-woven industries, there is a need to boost innovation and explore new applications to develop the sector.

As Techtextil India 2019 emerged as a massive venue of exchange between exhibitors, high-profile business visitors, speakers and delegates. The next edition of the show, scheduled from 1- 3 September 2021 is expected to make an even greater and dynamic impact across every segment of technical textiles industry.

Posted December 9, 2019

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd