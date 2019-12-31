Supabsorb Tech Launches New Line Of Super Absorbent Industrial Floor Mats

BENSALEM, PA — December 30, 2019 — SupAbsorb Tech is excited to announce its expansion with the launch of its new line of SupAbsorb Tech rolls and spill mats. These affordable, durable, American-made oil-absorbing mats reduce business’ carbon footprint by utilizing locally sourced, quality recycled materials.

Originally developed for the oil industry to help with oil spills, these rolls and mats soak up large volumes of a variety of fluids efficiently, making workplaces safer and easier to maintain. These Industrial fabrics are suitable for railroad, automotive, manufacturing, industrial application, supermarkets, restaurant settings, and more. SupAbsorb Tech products eliminate the need for messy clay sorbent, chemical cleanup, and costly rental rugs.

“We’re thrilled to expand our operations to include the acquisition of a 21,000 sq. ft. warehouse right next to our current location,” said Sid Sharma, President, SupAbsorb Tech.

“Widening the scope of the industrial textiles we offer allows us to serve even more businesses and help them make their workplaces safer and easier to maintain. We take pride in contributing to the American economy and look forward to diversifying our customer base with affordable, environmentally-friendly products that are made in the USA.”

SupAbsorb Tech also cuts out the middleman, allowing businesses to purchase products directly from their Bensalem, PA manufacturing facility. With convenient online ordering, fast shipping, competitive pricing, and top-quality products and customer service, SupAbsorb Tech is already well on its way to becoming a global leader in the industrial textile market.

