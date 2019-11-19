Successful Hygienix™ 2019 Addresses Sustainability in Absorbent Hygiene & Personal Care

CARY, N.C. — November 19, 2019 – More than 500 absorbent hygiene and personal care professionals from 30 countries and throughout the supply chain participated in the fifth edition of INDA’s Hygienix ­— the premier event for absorbent hygiene & personal care markets — held in Houston, Texas, November 11-14.

The successful three-day conference delivered premium content, education, networking opportunities, awards, and a lively welcome reception at the Houston Downtown Aquarium.

Three enlightening keynote presentations kicked off the compelling program:

Dr. Marcus Eriksen, cofounder and director of research of the 5 Gyres Institute presented how companies can address their part of the plastic pollution problem and minimize the impact of plastics in the environment.

Dr. Karen Fingerman, professor, University of Texas at Austin presented how different generations impact societal norms based on characteristics such as education, communication, values, marital patterns, and childbirth.

Suzanne Shelton, president and CEO, The Shelton Group presented research indicating 40 percent of millennial women who expect to have a period are using or considering reusable period products instead of single-use disposable products.

The event also included presentations from 33 other industry experts along with more than 13 hours of scheduled face-to-face personal engagement.

“It is evident that Hygienix is well accepted and respected as an international event by the hygiene community. The program fosters innovation and is always supportive of key relevant issues,” said Pricie Hanna, managing partner of Price Hanna Consultants LLC.

“The program content is outstanding,” said Nick Vega, scientist, Procter & Gamble.

The 2019 Hygienix program focused on the environmental impacts of AHP (absorbent hygiene products) inputs, changing demographics of AHP users, game changers in femcare, unwanted chemicals in AHPs, developments advancing productivity, market trends and industry statistics, sensor innovations in AHPs, and innovative components and concepts. Participants also had the opportunity to meet leading industry supplier companies at 53 tabletop exhibits held during two informal evening receptions. “We met important decision makers at Hygienix,” said Jeffrey Profio, senior account manager, ISRA Vision and tabletop exhibitor.

“Hygienix once again provided valuable insights on the issues and developments that are challenging the status quo in the absorbent hygiene industry. The industry’s senior leadership convenes at Hygienix in one place at one time to advance their business interests,” said Dave Rousse, INDA president. “We are delighted with the turnout and the positive feedback from attendees.”

One highlight of the event was the presentation of INDA’s prestigious Hygienix Innovation Award™ to Vemarei, LLC for The FEUR System™, a new, discrete fecal incontinence protection product.

Education

Other highlights included a three-hour absorbent hygiene workshop which attracted 96 participants to take away the latest global trends, regional product launches, and differentiations in diapers, baby pants, and adult underwear. The workshop was led by Carlos Richer, CEO/director, Richer Investment S.A. de C.V.

Recognitions

The Hygienix Conference presented the 2019 INDA Lifetime Technical Award to Stephen Chester, former Technical Service & Development Manager with Fitesa, for his long-established technical career and key innovations in the nonwovens industry. The 2019 INDA Lifetime Service Award was presented to Nick Hrinko, business development/Americas, Lenzing Fibers for his long service of record to INDA and the nonwovens industry as a whole.

Hygienix 2020 will be held Nov 16-19, in New Orleans.

Posted November 19, 2019

Source: INDA