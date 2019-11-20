India’s Biggest Ever Technical Textiles Fair Techtextil India Opens Today With 23% Surge In Exhibitors Reflecting The Progressive Sector

MUMBAI — November 20, 2019 — An industry growing at a CAGR of 20 per cent to reach USD 28.7 billion, technical textiles is one of the most dynamic sectors in India. Techtextil India 2019, the leading platform to source products using technical textiles, reflects the industry with the biggest opening received this year. India’s first Hackathon for the industry along with Farmer’s Conclave will also be hosted during this edition. Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) also showed strong support to encourage trade and development during the three-day show.

Technical textile has been a promising area for the Indian industry which is set to play a crucial role in the creation of New India. Displaying advanced solutions from 192 companies the seventh edition of Techtextil India was inaugurated by Shri Ajit Chavan, Secretary, Textiles Committee, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. The exhibition is an important marketplace to develop new ideas, strengthen existing consumer relations, and gain new business relationships.

Attending the premier forum were many renowned dignitaries, industry tycoons and policy makers like:

Mr Mohan Kavrie, Managing Director, Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt

Mr Olaf Stecken, Dipl-Ing (FH) Composite Technology, VDMA

Mr Michael Jänecke, Director – Brand Management (Technical Textiles & Textile Processing), Messe Frankfurt GmbH

Mr Michael Dehn, General Manager – Sales & Marketing, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd

Mr Winston Pereira, General Manager, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd

“I am proud to confirm that, this year, the biggest Techtextil India, is showcasing 17% surge in exhibition space, 23% in exhibitor numbers and 25% international exhibitors. The show will also host insightful and unique fringe programmes like Hackathon, Farmer’s Conclave, exclusive product presentations, Centre of Excellence and the world renowned Techtextil Symposium. Exhibitors, business visitors and interested stakeholders must take advantage of these highlights as they will open various opportunities to gauge new trends, industry insights and business deals,” said Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board of Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd.

Indian technical textile industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent to reach USD 28.7 Billion by 2020-21 from USD16.6 Billion in 2017-18*. At a broad level, this growth may be attributed to certain general factors such as growing awareness about the benefits of technical textile products, functionality improving the product experience, major steps taken by the Government of India, awareness of hygiene/sanitation benefits of the technical textiles products, and increasing disposable income with young Indian population. Government of India has identified technical textiles as a strategic sector and high-level interventions have been made to promote the growth of this sector in India.

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) promotes investment opportunities at the show

To encourage trade and investment opportunities with pioneer companies from 13 nations, MIDC officials will promote government schemes and meet relevant decision makers at the show. Looking at the burgeoning nature of the sector, this collaboration will result in many fruitful domestic and international business relationships with the government.

India’s first Hackathon on Technical textiles

With an aim to identify solutions to the critical challenges of sustainable urban living, Messe Frankfurt India will host India’s first Technical Textile Hackathon on 22nd November 2019. The Hackathon titled “Techtextil NEXT” will build an eco-system that supports India’s technical textile start-ups and enables them to develop products and prototypes with Technical Textiles, driving innovations in the industry.

Farmer’s Conclave highlighted the use of technical textiles in agriculture

Farmer’s Conclave hosted on 20 November 2019 brought together decision-makers of the cotton and textile industry, government officials, brands and investors on one platform to address current topics and future scope of cotton in technical textiles and utility of technical textiles in agriculture. The event attracted progressive farmers and focused textile students from multiple states to discuss agendas like use of technical textiles in agriculture to double the income of farmers and the scope of applications for cotton in the industry.

The event also witnessed the launch of a unique range of natural coloured cotton garments and first time ever, multi-application of a very special cotton with complete supply chain within India.

Centre of Excellence to present their research and innovations

Technical textile research centres like The Bombay Textile Research Association (BTRA), The Synthetic & Art Silk Mills’ Research Association (SASMIRA), Ahmedabad Textile Industry’s Research Association (ATIRA), The South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) DKTE Society’s Textile & Engineering Institute and PSGtech College of Technology are showcasing the latest products and advancements catering to various application areas of the technical textile industry.

India has a huge working-age population resulting in easy availability of affordable, skilled manpower and raw material. This has led to major technical textile multinationals setting up their manufacturing base in India making it a major market for investment. This edition also marks the largest international participation with 25% surge as many foreign contingents like Austria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Spain, and Taiwan will test waters in the Indian sub-continent.

Product launches to woo focussed business visitors and investors

For the first time at Techtextil India, Stoll India Pvt. Ltd will present a range of advanced technologies that can be used for various purpose in the shoe market. Short 2D and 3D knit fabrics and accessories, cost and space-saving machine mainly for the 3D shoe-uppers mass segment will be displayed by the company. Many other interesting types of machinery like a new “super UV protector” to make automotive & transportation textiles more resistant to light; a range of high-performance disperse dyes for polyester sportswear; and a water-based textile coating binder that rallies renewable natural ingredients for applications such as tea bags and coffee filters or capsules by Archroma will also be showcased at Techtextil.

Nanofics coatings that are used to add new functionalities such as hydrophilic, hydrophobic or oleophobic in a cost-effective way by Europlasma NV will also participate for the first time in Techtextil India.

This exhibition organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd is one of the biggest insightful knowledge and product presentation platform attracting stakeholder the entire cross-section of Technical textiles industry. The show, open till 22 November 2019 at Bombay Exhibition Centre will witness leading machinery manufacturers, raw material suppliers, fabric suppliers, the end-product manufacturers, consultants, start-ups/new entrepreneurs, investors, research and development companies, testing, and certification authorities and industry associations, a major textile institution all under one roof

Posted November 20, 2019

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt.Ltd.