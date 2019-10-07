Nonwovens Network: Celebrating UK Achievement And The Digital Future At Its 2019 Annual Seminar

LEEDS, United Kingdom — October 7, 2019 — Now in its 23rd year, the Nonwovens Network has pulled together an extremely strong programme for its 2019 annual seminar, which will be held at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, UK, on December 5th.

Keynote speakers at the event, entitled Futureproofing the nonwovens industry, will be Mark Cotton, managing director of the John Cotton Group, and Seán Kerrigan, director of communications and media relations for EDANA, the Brussels-based European disposables and nonwovens association.

Seán Kerrigan’s presentation will focus on two key issues which have been occupying a lot of EDANA’s time over the past year – its Wipes Outreach programme and the upcoming EU single-use plastics directive.

Expansions

John Cotton is one of the UK’s most successful nonwovens operations with manufacturing sites in the UK, Poland, China and Australia,

The company, which has over 1,000 employees, has a weekly production capacity of more than 1,000 tons and has invested €30 million over the past three years on projects including a new R&D centre in West Yorkshire. Bedding is the company’s biggest market and it produces around 10 million duvets and 20 million pillows annually. Mark Cotton will be addressing the issue of risk management in today’s volatile economy at the seminar.

Another UK success story is Autins, which specialises in NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) and thermal insulation solutions, primarily for the automotive industry.

Autins R&D manager Kathy Beresford will explain how the company has expanded considerably in recent years, with sales in 2018 of £29.2 million, and how it delivers some two million parts monthly to the leading car brands and other companies.

She will also provide details of the company’s latest operation, Solar Nonwovens, based in Tamworth, UK, which represents a £4 million investment and is now producing the new Neptune acoustic absorbing products, based on hollow, grooved microfibre polyesters and polypropylenes made with a unique new technology.

A third UK success story is Texfelt, which has recently opened a brand-new £9 million facility in Bradford. Operations and technical director Michael Walsh will outline the company’s focus on expanding its range of recycled products for a range of industry sectors.

Source: Nonwovens Network, School of Design, University of Leeds