COBRA Delivers First 100 Composite Fuselage Covers For Cutting-Edge Drones

CHONBURI, Thailand — September 19, 2019 – COBRA International is collaborating with HG Robotics, a drone manufacturer that specializes in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the agricultural market, on a composite fuselage cover for the cutting-edge Tiger Drones.

Undertaking a full range of services with HG Robotics and having been involved from the outset: from the design and engineering through to the prototyping of the composite drone fuselage cover, COBRA has now delivered nearly 100 sets and will produce approximately 500 units throughout 2019.

The multi-rotor Tiger Drones typically carry spraying equipment and can also carry high definition cameras that provide a wide range of field information. Farmers can measure land profiles, identify any problem plants or areas and manage their cultivation in the most efficient way. The 420mm square shaped fuselage cover protects the drone’s electronic controls and forms an aerodynamic fairing between the central fuselage and the craft’s 4 rotor arms.

The COBRA Design and Development team selected a composite laminate of glass fibre reinforcements for the cover – which don’t interfere with GPS signals used by the drone – and combined these with epoxy laminating resins in a hand laminated, vacuum bag consolidated production process.

COBRA also designed all of the mould tools for the project. The 2-piece aluminium mould was produced by one of COBRA’s long-term tooling partners. This metallic tooling provides an excellent surface finish to the part with absolutely minimal trimming and finishing required. Moulded parts can go swiftly through a painting and clear coating process before final inspection and delivery to the client.

Posted September 19, 2019

Source: COBRA International Ltd