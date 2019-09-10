Burlington Awarded $1.6 Million Military Contract

Elevate Textiles Division Burlington Industries LLC, Greensboro, N.C., reports it was awarded a $1.6 million contract to supply the U.S. Marine Corps with 100-percent microdenier polyester fabrics for use in physical training trunks. Burlington will manufacture the fabrics — featuring Burlington’s Moisture Control System® (MCS®) technology — at its Cordova and Burlington, N.C., plants.

“We take pride in making fabric that serves those who serve our country,” said Burlington’s President Allen Smith. “Our MCS technology for the general purpose trunk provides the ultimate comfort and durability to withstand the rigors of the U.S. Marine Corps physical training. As we continue to develop innovative fabrics and technologies aimed at equipping and protecting the U.S. Armed Forces, our focus is delivering the same unmatched performance, protection, and service that has defined our business since 1923.”

September/October 2019