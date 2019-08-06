New Report Forecasts Excellent Worldwide Outlook For Nonwovens Through 2023

CARY, N.C./BRUSSELS — August 6, 2019 — A new report published by two nonwoven trade associations forecasts strong market demand for nonwovens materials through the next five years, according to the Worldwide Outlook for the Nonwovens Industry, 2018-2023.

The sixth edition of the report is now available for purchase from both INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, and EDANA, the International Association Serving the Nonwovens and Related Industries.

Among the highlights of the report:

In the historical period (2008–2018) production increased 5.7%, lead by growth in spunbond/spunmelt and dry laid hydroentanglement.

China leads the growth in production, adding an additional 3.3 million tonnes from the end of 2008 through to 2018, representing a 10.8% annual growth rate.

Across the nonwoven end use segments, transportation and wipes production expanded at the fastest rates, while absorbent hygiene applications recorded the highest incremental volume, with 1.3 million tonnes.

“The worldwide nonwovens industry’s prospects are excellent and it remains an exciting industry in which to be involved,” said the report’s co-authors Jacques Prigneaux, market analysis and economic affairs director at EDANA, and Brad Kalil, director of market intelligence and economic affairs at INDA.

This comprehensive new report provides in-depth information and analysis of global nonwoven macro drivers; supply and demand forecasts and statistics; and regional trade analysis; among other topics.

The report includes detailed regional information and forecasts on production, technology and investment requirements for North America, Greater Europe, Asia and the South America region. The report further features regional views of economic growth, population, product by end use, and trade flows. Other key topics include raw material usage and a detailed appendix.

“As strategic partners, INDA and EDANA are committed to promoting the sustained growth of the nonwovens industry. This report provides the industry’s best estimates on future demand by the key nonwoven segments predicated on sound macro-economic analysis,” said INDA President Dave Rousse. “The Worldwide Outlook report is an essential planning resource for all those involved in global strategic planning for nonwovens across the supply chain.”

“With the remarkable growth and global success of nonwovens, both industry insiders among our member companies and outsiders, from financial analysts to potential investors, require more than ever reliable sources of market information as well as forward-looking data. This new report issued by our two leading nonwovens industry associations builds on decades of experience, and of close observation and direct data collection from hundreds of companies,” said EDANA General Manager Pierre Wiertz. “Produced by the industry for the industry, this is therefore a unique tool and a more legitimate and reliable source of data than any other report about nonwovens.”

The report is available for purchase now and delivery starting on August 15, 2019. For more information or to purchase, contact Cindy Garcia at INDA, or Jacques Prigneaux at EDANA.

