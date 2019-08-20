Navigate Nonwovens Markets with Market Intelligence And Economic Forecasts Presented By INDA’s Brad Kalil At RISE® And Hygienix™

CARY, N.C. — August 20, 2019 — Nonwovens professionals will gain timely market forecasts and insights to better navigate dynamic markets by attending presentations by INDA’s newly titled Director of Market Intelligence & Economic Insights, Brad Kalil, at two must-attend industry conferences this fall: Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference (RISE®) and Hygienix™.

INDA today announced that Kalil will speak on trends driving nonwovens innovation at RISE, September 24-25 in Raleigh, N.C. He also will present on supply/demand developments in North American Nonwovens markets and absorbent hygiene sectors as well as population trends and the Echo Boom at Hygienix — the premier event for absorbent hygiene & personal care, November 11-14 in Houston.

“Brad has established himself as the ‘go-to resource’ in the nonwovens industry for the most accurate and informative reporting of capacity and production by the various sectors of the market. His strategic and creative thinking combined with a disciplined and organized approach to data supports better decision making and helps our industry avoid unneeded investments in oversupplied sectors while justifying investment in underserved areas,” said Dave Rousse, president of INDA. “Hearing the latest from Brad at these two key industry events will arm attendees with insights that will give them a competitive business advantage, making RISE and Hygienix not-to-be missed opportunities.”

Kalil produces INDA’s annual North American Nonwovens Supply Report in April of each year for INDA members, providing a review of North American capacity, production, and trade flows for the prior year. He continues to expand the annual report adding production by end-use and will add raw material consumption in the spring of 2020. He also produces the North American Nonwovens Industry Outlook Report that projects demand by more than 240 market sector and subsectors with a five-year forecast, which is available for sale on the INDA website. In collaboration with EDANA, the prominent nonwovens association based in Europe, Kalil produced the Worldwide Outlook for the Nonwovens Industry Report, August 14, 2019, and available at the INDA.org. Another INDA member publication Kalil produces is a quarterly Market Pulse Report that provides statistics and commentary on the overall nonwovens economic situation with more detailed discussions of drivers and detractors by major sector.

These publications organize the disparate industry sectors into manageable sectors and analyze the trends to aid functional decision making, giving nonwovens professionals the most accurate and comprehensive data available.

A sought-after speaker at member internal meetings on strategy and planning, and at industry events within nonwovens and the greater engineered material fields, Kalil has a 27-year history in research and market analysis advising the world’s best-known consumer packaged goods companies. His previous experience includes Fastmarkets RISI and Weyerhaeuser Corporate Market and Economics Research Group as the Business Intelligence Manager for the Cellulose Fibers Business.

Posted August 20, 2019

Source: INDA