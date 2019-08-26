Freudenberg Performance Materials Launches Sustainability Campaign

WEINHEIM, Germany — August 26, 2019 — More and more consumers are weighing sustainability when making their purchasing decisions. Many of them are actively seeking better information on sustainable options for their fashion purchases*. Freudenberg Performance Materials aims to stimulate discussion on this topic. With a new campaign, the world’s leading supplier of interlinings and padding for the apparel industry is presenting examples of how the company is helping to make the fashion industry more sustainable.

“Sustainability is part of Freudenberg’s DNA,” said Dr. Frank Heislitz, CEO, Freudenberg Performance Materials. “Sustainability is closely linked to the values and principles of the Freudenberg Group.” One of the values of the family-owned technology company is responsibility. Freudenberg thus has a clear commitment to occupational safety, health and environmental protection, social commitment, compliance, human rights, labor standards–and sustainability. “Within the social media campaign ‘Did you know…?’ we show our customers and other interest groups what we do as the market leader for interlinings and padding for the apparel industry in the area of sustainability,” Ulrich Scherbel, General Manager Performance Materials Apparel explains.

The campaign concept hast two elements: fact-based posts on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and WeChat are complemented by interesting stories on the company’s website. For example, the user learns that Freudenberg Performance Materials is a pioneer in the recycling of PET bottles and is currently one of the largest recyclers in Europe with the recycling of 7 million PET bottles a day. The campaign runs from mid-August to early October.

Posted August 26, 2019

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials