Techtextil 2019 Exhibitor Preview: Porcher Industries To Present Technical Textile And Thermoplastic Innovations

BADINERES, France — May 6, 2019 — Porcher Industries, a technical textiles and thermoplastic composite solutions provider with a global platform delivering unique chemistries, technologies and innovations will assemble a talented team of professionals to present its latest innovations at Techtextil 2019, Hall 3.1, Booth H61, from 14 to 17 May in Frankfurt, Germany.

Innovations on display will include the latest thermoplastic 5G radome technology developed in cooperation with Meggitt, the award winning non-combustible FLAMLINE fabric as well as a recycled ultra-lightweight fabric for the Outdoor Sports Apparel market.

A new SATCOM radome for in-flight 5G communications

Porcher Industries has worked with Meggitt, a leading international company specializing in advanced components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defense and energy markets, on the development of a new SATCOM radome to support the demand for enhanced 5G communication for in-flight connectivity. Porcher Industries has developed a bespoke glass reinforced thermoplastic material for the base structural component. This composite material solution delivers high impact resistance and efficient processing whilst also providing the ability to tune the Dielectric Constant (Dk) for optimizing 5G Air-to-Ground transmission. Porcher Industries’ latest radome material technology can also be applied in other markets such as Mobile Telecommunications and Big Data Wireless Networks, enhancing the development of lighter, higher-performing and longer lasting antenna enclosures.

FLAMLINE – Excellent Product Design Award 2019

Displayed on the Porcher Industries’ stand will be the award-winning product FLAMLINE. This non-combustible glass fabric combines a high level of fire safety with creative design. It is intended for various indoor public spaces such as cinemas, theatres and hospitals, as acoustic wall panels or sunscreens, as well as for transportation including cruise-ships, trains and buses. Available in different weave patterns and numerous colours, FLAMLINE was, earlier this year, announced as the winner of the Excellent Product Design Award in the Materials & Surfaces Category at the German Design Awards 2019.

Recycled light weight fabrics for the Outdoor Sports Apparel market

Porcher Sports, the Sports and Leisure Division of Porcher Industries has developed a recycled ultra-light fabric for its customer Berg Outdoor.

Berg Outdoor’s Zero Gravity Down Jacket is made out of 2nd grade waste parachute fabric and other recycled components. The top layer of the jacket uses Porcher Sport’s recycled ultra-light weight parachute fabric that has been treated with an in-house formulated coating which is both water repellent and designed to resist the harshest of conditions. Grade B sections of the parachute material are recycled rather than scrapped and were specifically chosen for its extreme tear resistance, and its foldable, easily packable, light weight attributes.

This waterproof, highly insulated yet light weight outdoor jacket represents the latest trends for sustainable produce in the outdoor sector and was announced as the ISPO Awards 2019 Gold Winner within the Outdoor category.

Posted May 6, 2019

Source: Porcher Industries